Kiev’s Foiled Attack Against a Russia-Turkey Pipeline

By Andrew Korybko

Global Research, September 24, 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

It’s a matter of the highest urgency that the Turkish government and the society that it represents realize that their civilization-state’s objective national interests are now deemed by their “allies” as “legitimate targets”.

The FSB announced on Thursday that it foiled an attempted terrorist attack by Russian nationals on Kiev’s payroll to blow up one of their country’s pipelines to Turkiye. No other details were revealed at the time of this article’s publication, but it’s still possible to extrapolate from what’s known thus far to better understand why this specific target was chosen. Not only did Kiev and its Western patrons want to disrupt Moscow’s energy revenue, but they also partially wanted to punish Ankara too.

I explained in late June why “Turkiye Should Be Praised For Reaffirming Its Geostrategic Pragmatism Towards Russia”, pointing to President Erdogan’s refusal to sanction Moscow and his continued desire to cooperate with President Putin in spite their countries’ trans-regional rivalry as proof of this. Not only did the Turkish leader help broker the grain deal between Moscow and Kiev for which his Russian counterpart praised him last week, but he’s also actively working to revive talks for ending their conflict.

The problem, however, is that President Putin revealed on Wednesday in his nationally televised address that “Kiev was actually ordered to wreck all these agreements” reached throughout the course of the prior Istanbul talks because its Western patrons didn’t want it making peace with his country. This means that President Erdogan’s peace push, which aligns with his country’s de facto principled neutrality towards the conflict despite voting against Russia at the UN, is contrary to Western interests.

In fact, his country’s continued refusal to unilaterally concede on its objective national interests by jumping on the West’s anti-Russian sanctions bandwagon has resulted in Turkish companies being put on Kiev’s “hit list”. This isn’t speculation either since Foreign Minister Cavusoglu confirmed that his government officially demanded an explanation about this hostile move. The preceding sequence of objectively existing and easily verifiable events proves that all isn’t well in Turkish-Ukrainian relations.

Not only that, but ties between Turkiye and the US-led West’s Golden Billion are also rocky and have been for quite a few years already. Considering that Washington controls Kiev, it can therefore be said that this Eastern European vassal state’s aggression against third countries can be interpreted as an indirect expression of its US patron’s own such aggressive intentions. For instance, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister’s condemnation of India’s purchase of Russian oil in mid-August was done at the US’ behest.

With this in mind and remembering how President Putin also revealed in his earlier cited address from Wednesday that “NATO is conducting reconnaissance through Russia’s southern regions in real time and with the use of modern systems, aircraft, vessels, satellites and strategic drones”, it’s almost certainly the case that Kiev was ordered by the US to try to blow up that Russian-Turkish pipeline after being provided actionable intelligence for carrying out this ultimately foiled terrorist attack.

Kiev wouldn’t have been able to refuse that demand even if wanted to, but the point being argued in this analysis is that it too has an interest in punishing Turkiye (apart from the more pressing interest in disrupting Russia’s energy revenue) for its principled neutrality towards the conflict. It’s thus a matter of the highest urgency that the Turkish government and the society that it represents realize that their civilizationstate’s objective national interests are now deemed by their “allies” as “legitimate targets”.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

This article was originally published on OneWorld.

Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China’s One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from OneWorld

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Andrew Korybko, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/kiev-foiled-attack-against-russian-turkish-pipeline-partially-meant-punish-ankara/5794279

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: