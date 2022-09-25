Video: Dr. Naomi Wolf and the Big Tech/Government Censorship Machine

By Dr. Naomi Wolf and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, September 25, 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

After author and women’s health journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf was de-platformed and attacked on Twitter, discovery granted in two freedom of speech lawsuits revealed that the CDC had colluded with social media to censor her.

In this episode, Senator Josh Hawley exposes how the Big Tech/Government censorship machine works via grilling Facebook executive Christopher Cox, Dr. Wolf explains what happened to her, and Dr. Paul Alexander explains why Dr. Wolf is such a threat to the machine that shut her down.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/E0qpM5qYrnB4/

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

This video was originally published on The Whistleblower Newsroom.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Naomi Wolf and Kristina Borjesson, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-dr-naomi-wolf-big-tech-government-censorship-machine/5794468