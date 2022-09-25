What Was COVID-19?

By Emanuel Pastreich

Global Research, September 25, 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

As we survey the wreckage that was our civilization, as we are pushed and shoved by our fellow citizens now reduced to waves and waves of the zombie apocalypse, we are forced to ask ourselves the big question.

We see how friends and family remain in denial about this vaccine war, about World War V.

We see silent mothers walking with limping children through a fog of denial.

We forced to ask ourselves what exactly was this COVID-19?

The answer is as clear as it is damning. COVID-19 was like the fall of the Roman empire, but run at hyper-speed on a bank of supercomputers and broadcast over 5G.

Covid-19 was a pandemic of cowardice, a pandemic of hypocrisy, a pandemic of ignorance and decadence, a pandemic of collaboration, a pandemic of horrific betrayal; in a nutshell, COVID-19 was a pandemic of evil that makes the blood run cold.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

This article was originally published on Fear No Evil.

Emanuel Pastreich served as the president of the Asia Institute, a think tank with offices in Washington DC, Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi. Pastreich also serves as director general of the Institute for Future Urban Environments. Pastreich declared his candidacy for president of the United States as an independent in February, 2020.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Zero Hedge

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-3-0, Year: 2022, PDF Ebook, Pages: 164, 15 Chapters

Price: $11.50

Purchase directly from the Global Research Online Store

You may also purchase directly at DonorBox “Worldwide Corona Crisis” Campaign Page! (NOTE: User-friendly)

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Emanuel Pastreich, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/what-was-covid-19/5794480