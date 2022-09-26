An Open Letter to the Silent Doctor. The Worldwide “Weaponization of Health”

By David Penner

“The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil.” – Hannah Arendt, The Life of the Mind

This is a letter to the silent doctor. This is a letter to every physician who senses that the ongoing biofascist putsch is scientifically, morally, and politically wrong, yet maintains a policy of willful ignorance so as to protect their careers. It is not too late to cast off your sordid shackles of inhuman blind obedience. Cast off these lies, these monstrous deceptions, and uphold that sacred oath without which a doctor is but a blackened husk and a soulless lifeless shell.

The profession of medicine is a noble one, but only if informed consent and the principle of “first, do no harm” are upheld. In the absence of this bioethical framework, medicine is transformed into a bloody truncheon to be wielded by tyrants. As Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav has warned, the moral bankruptcy of the German physician during the Third Reich played a critical role in laying the groundwork for the Hitlerian machinery of mass murder.

Moreover, as evidenced by Vioxx, the opioid epidemic, the psychotropic drug epidemic, the overprescribing of benzodiazepines and barbiturates, the CDC childhood vaccine schedule (dozens of mandates coupled with liability protection for the manufacturer), an egregious multi-tier system, and millions of medical bankruptcies pre-Covid, amongst other depravities, the weaponization of American health care has been steadily unfolding for decades.

Nevertheless, it was only with the arrival of the Branch Covidian cult that this weaponization enveloped the world in a deathly shadow, threatening to eradicate bodily autonomy and freedom forever.

In addition to the informed consent ethic and primum non nocere, every critical pillar of medical ethics has been egregiously violated: the Nuremberg Code, early detection and early treatment, off-label prescribing, the distinction between an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) medicine and a medicine fully approved by FDA, the right to visit hospitalized loved ones, the inviolability of electronic medical records, and the importance of stopping a medical experiment when there is unequivocal evidence of harm.

Sir William Osler reminds his fellow physicians of the importance of altruism in Aequanimitas:

“The practice of medicine is an art, not a trade; a calling, not a business; a calling in which your heart will be exercised equally with your head. Often the best part of your work will have nothing to do with potions and powders, but with the exercise of an influence of the strong upon the weak, of the righteous upon the wicked, of the wise upon the foolish.”

Since the arrival of SARS-CoV-2 on transhuman virgin shores, have the three letter agencies been protecting the weak from the strong and the righteous from the wicked?

We have been informed by CNN and other mass media networks that over a million Americans have died from Covid, yet the majority of these deaths involved the elderly and those with significant comorbidities.

Indeed, these were overwhelmingly with Covid deaths, not of Covid deaths. Undoubtedly, many also died due to the suppression of early treatment modalities such as the Zelenko protocol, The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons protocol, and the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) protocols, as well as dubious hospital treatments as described in Erin Olszewski’s book Undercover Epicenter Nurse: How Fraud, Negligence, and Greed Led to Unnecessary Deaths at Elmhurst Hospital. The squelching of early treatment options involving the use of repurposed drugs coupled with a relentless and utterly hysterical pressure to take an investigational vaccine is emblematic of an inversion of medical ethics.

With what other medical problem does a doctor tell a patient that no early treatments exist and that they should simply go to the nearest emergency room when their condition deteriorates to the point where they are fearful for their life? Is this therapeutic nihilism taught in any medical school in the world? As Argentine physician Hector Carvallo has remarked: one cannot impassively look on while a neighbor’s house is on fire. While there may be multiple ways of offering assistance, doing nothing is indefensible.

A new vaccine typically takes at least ten years to produce, and this is when using traditional methods of vaccine technology. The mRNA vaccines utilize a completely novel technology. It is not possible to do this safely in ten months.

Billions of human beings have been bullied, arm-twisted, and blackmailed into taking an experimental inoculation, thereby violating the brightest of redlines in medicine.

Moreover, this was done while Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, medicines approved by FDA decades ago and which have a long-established safety profile, were relentlessly vilified and demonized despite a robust body of evidence demonstrating efficacy.

The censorship of dissenting voices by Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, which in turn profited off of the lockdowns, has contributed to the quelling of scientific debate, yet failed to alter the truth. In “Promoting Unlicensed Vaccines is Lawbreaking,” by Dr. Robert Malone, the author writes:

“In my opinion, the FDA and CDC have continued to bypass well established regulatory norms and have permitted outright lawless activities (including prohibited marketing of unlicensed medical products) in their rush to deploy genetic vaccine products for a disease which is readily managed using a wide variety of early clinical treatment protocols.”

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the UK’s Yellow Card scheme, the WHO’s VigiAccess, and EudraVigilance all show strikingly elevated numbers of vaccine adverse events in conjunction with the mRNA vaccine, and there are presently over 30,000 deaths on VAERS, which is unprecedented. (The Lazarus Harvard Pilgrim Health Care report concluded that VAERS typically captures less than 1% of the real vaccine adverse event data).

Steve Kirsch, who has been tireless in his debunking of the official narrative, has analyzed the VAERS data and arrived at an under-reporting factor for the Covid vaccines of 41. There are further signals that warrant investigation, such as the dramatic rise in mortality reported by life insurance companies, and the fact that the leading cause of death in the Canadian province of Alberta for 2021 was “ill-defined and unknown.”

Clearly, the vaccines neither confer immunity nor prevent transmission.

The new claim, that the experimental injections diminish virulence, is preposterous. A vaccine that fails to immunize is an oxymoron. Moreover, how could this be proven with a virus whose fatality rate varies widely contingent on age, weight, and comorbidities? As Osler once quipped in “Chauvinism in Medicine:” “The greater the ignorance the greater the dogmatism.”

Informed Choice Australia has compiled a list of one thousand peer-reviewed studies connecting mRNA vaccine to myocarditis, pericarditis, thrombocytopenia, Guillain-Barré, lymphadenopathy, transverse myelitis, rhabdomyolysis, amongst other serious conditions. Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Dr. Christof Plothe, Dr. Pierre Kory, and Dr. Roger Hodkinson, along with other distinguished doctors and scientists have expressed concerns about the investigational injections being given to pregnant women, long regarded as a serious breach of medical ethics; and there is evidence that mRNA vaccination may be having an insidious impact on male fertility as well. In “Vascular and Organ Damage Induced by mRNA Vaccines: Irrefutable Proof of Causality,” by Dr. Michael Palmer and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, the authors conclude that “Overall, these vaccines can no longer be considered experimental—the ‘experiment’ has resulted in the disaster that many medical doctors and scientists predicted from the outset.”

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others have noted, governments around the world have taken advantage of the pandemic to ignore constitutional protocols, impose emergency laws, and rule by executive decree; and this totalitarianization has been particularly prevalent throughout the West. Bereft of a moral compass, the automaton doctor will continue to be used as a pawn to foment tyranny. Because of the leading role played by the American medical industrial complex in orchestrating the biofascist coup, it is vitally important that more American physicians denounce the evisceration of their profession, a profession that is ostensibly one of healing, yet which is ravaging humanity.

The lockdowns have terrorized people from every walk of life, destroying countless jobs, and greatly exacerbating economic inequality, substance abuse, suicide and atomization. An analysis of these medieval measures by Johns Hopkins concluded the following:

“While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

Subjecting children to the Covid mandates, when in the absence of a serious underlying condition they are at statistically zero risk of dying from Covid, is particularly unconscionable. A study done by researchers at Brown on the domestic impact of masking children and closing schools concluded that “children born during the pandemic have significantly reduced verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance compared to children born pre-pandemic.” Ironically, lockdown enthusiast Dr. Leana Wen is now bemoaning the fact that masking has had a deleterious impact on her son’s language development.

Granted, the extraordinary power of the pharmaceutical industry to bribe, bully, and cajole make it difficult to resist this demonic agenda. Nevertheless, it is the collaboration of doctors that give this coup d’état a patina of legitimacy and respectability. Will you continue to remain silent as the forces of darkness pull us inexorably into a vortex of treachery, lawlessness, and unbridled brutality? This is not the end of the biosecurity project, but only the beginning.

Unless reversed, the usurpation of the informed consent ethic by the Nazi medical ethos, which justifies any atrocity if done in the name of “the greater good,” will render this new era of authoritarianism permanent.

The polarization that has ensued following the ascension of this global psyop – the first of its kind – revolves around whether these draconian mandates have been implemented in the name of public health, or whether their real aim is to obliterate democracy and impose a health dictatorship where all but the rich and powerful are relegated to the status of farm animals. Consequently, this dichotomization, which has destroyed countless relationships and torn apart entire families, is first and foremost an ideological struggle between those who believe in informed consent and those that have knelt before the sow’s head of despotism.

Was it for this that you went to medical school, so that you could look the other way while heinous deeds were committed by a ruthless and rapacious cabal? I know at least one of you is listening. Indeed, these barbarities are being perpetrated in your name – in the name of science, medicine, and public health.

*

David Penner’s articles on politics and health care have appeared in Dissident Voice, CounterPunch, Global Research, The Saker blog, OffGuardian and KevinMD; while his poetry has been published with Dissident Voice and Mad in America. Also a photographer, he is the author of three books of portraiture: Faces of The New Economy, Faces of Manhattan Island, and Manhattan Pairs. He can be reached at 321davidadam@gmail.com.

