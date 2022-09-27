Pentagon woos India amid China tensions

The US aims to strengthen its military ties with New Delhi, accusing Beijing of challenging the “rules-based international order”

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meet at the Pentagon, September 26, 2022 ©  AP / Alex Brandon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hosted a meeting on Monday at the Pentagon with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, discussing ways to deepen their bilateral defense cooperation. The officials “reaffirmed their commitment to working together as steadfast partners to advance the United States and India’s shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” the Pentagon said.

The main challenge to that vision – at least as Washington sees it – is China, which has triggered territorial disputes with various nations in the South China Sea. Beijing has also vowed to reunify with Taiwan, which it sees as a breakaway province. China and the US have clashed increasingly over Taiwan in recent months, especially after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island in August, a move that Beijing saw as undermining its sovereignty. China responded by cutting off military and climate ties with Washington and holding military exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

“Regional security is especially important right now, due to China’s increasing bellicosity, especially regarding Taiwan,” Austin said. “In recent months, we have seen the PRC intensify its efforts to challenge the rules-based international order.”

Austin added that the US and India face “sustained challenges to peace, security and prosperity around the world.” He also blasted Beijing for declining to condemn and isolate Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

“China continues to support Russia – a nation also seeking to overturn the rules-based order – amid its unprovoked and cruel invasion of Ukraine,” Austin said.

READ MORE: India concerned about US military aid for Pakistan

However, the US also has been unable to persuade New Delhi to stop doing business with Russia. In fact, India has sharply increased oil and coal imports from Russia this year. A US State Department official told reporters last week that Washington is in “deep” talks with Indian officials over the South Asian country’s reliance on Russian energy and weaponry.

Jaishankar downplayed the Ukraine aspect of Monday’s meeting, saying, “I do share with you that the global situation has become far more challenging this year [due to] a variety of reasons, the Indo-Pacific in particular. It’s important that the stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific should be secured. That is best done amongst others by cooperation between two countries.”

Austin hosted Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the Pentagon in April and spoke with Singh by phone earlier this month. While both sides said the call was “productive,” Singh lodged a complaint over a recent US deal to help extend the lifespan of Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets.

https://www.rt.com/news/563579-pentagon-india-military-ties/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: