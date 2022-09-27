Video: The Dark Truth of America’s Federation of State Medical Boards

Video: The Dark Truth of America’s Federation of State Medical Boards

By Dr. Bruce Dooley

Global Research, September 27, 2022

FreeNZ Media 24 September 2022

Is the FSMB the “enforcement arm” for Big Pharma? Few doctors realise that FSMB directives from this private US organisation have influenced how medicine has been practised around the world since 1913.

Why is there not more openness about such an influential body? What gives this secretive organisation the right to rule over doctors and the public, and even influence our New Zealand Medical Council policies, through their international arm?

And why, in 2022, are they now beginning a big push for censorship of health protocols and ideas and freedoms, through their manipulated claims of “disinformation & misinformation”?

In this crucial interview, a brave and caring doctor, who loves his profession, shares what he knows for the greater public good and to help doctors around the world to be able to practise without threats and coercion.

The original source of this article is FreeNZ Media

Copyright © Dr. Bruce DooleyFreeNZ Media, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-dark-truth-america-federation-state-medical-boards/5794682

