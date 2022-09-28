U.S. Act of War against the European Union: Did President Biden Order the Terror Attack against Nord Stream?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, September 28, 2022

“Sabotage is the most likely cause of leaks in two Baltic Sea gas pipelines between Russia and Europe, European leaders have said, after seismologists reported explosions around the Nord Stream pipelines.”

According to European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen “the leaks” into the Baltic sea were due to “sabotage”:

“Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response,” she warned, and urged and investigation to get full clarity on the “events and why”.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen described them as “deliberate acts”, adding: “We are not talking about an accident.”

Von Der Leyen did not elaborate as to who might have been behind these “deliberate acts” of sabotage.

Bombshell

In a televised news February 7, 2022 interview the President of the United States acknowledged that the United States would act against Nord Stream if required. This statement was made 3 weeks prior to the Russian invasion:

President Joe Biden: “If Russia invades that means tanks and troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2.”

Reporter: “But how will you do that, it’s in Germany’s control?”

Biden:“We will, I promise you, we will be able to do that.” (emphasis added)

Joe Biden: “There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2”

The evidence suggests that this terrorist attack had been contemplated by the Biden Adminstration prior to the Russian invasion. Was it carried out by the CIA?. “We will be able to do that” said Joe Biden.

U.S. Act of War against the European Union

Nord Stream which originates in Russia passes through the territorial waters of four EU member states including Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. Permission was provided and approved by the parliaments of those countries prior to construction.

Moreover, the Nord Stream pipelines also required the approval of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, which were part of the consultative process prior to construction.

Bombshell: From a legal standpoint this was not an attack against Russia as intimated by Joe Biden.

It was a US Act of War against the European Union.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2022

