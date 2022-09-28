Zelensky Admits US Sends $1.5 Billion to Kiev Regime Per Month

By Drago Bosnic

Since 2014, the US-led political West has invested billions into propping up the Neo-Nazi junta in Kiev. This paid off exponentially, as major corporations now had a 100% free hand to tap into and plunder Ukraine’s resources. The country’s territory was always considered a breadbasket of Europe and beyondand its grain has been a target of every foreign power invading the area. This is precisely what happened this time as well, with Western corporations controlling approximately 30% of Ukraine’s arable land. The country’s massive Soviet-era industrial sector was also carved up and bought for pennies, both by foreign corporations and local oligarchs.

The brutal exploitation of Ukraine was further exacerbated after 2014 and continues unabated. However, since February 24, the political West found itself in a situation where it had to keep the unsustainable Neo-Nazi junta in Kiev afloat, at all costs. Nearly a decade of mismanagement and lack of meritocracy left the regime in a state of near complete incompetence to tackle the issues of tens of millions of Ukrainians. The political West was well aware of the uselessness of the puppets it installed, just like in any other country it hijacked or invaded, so it decided to do what it always does in such situations – throw money at the problem until it’s fixed or until it all crumbles into oblivion, as it did in Afghanistan in 2021.

According to the Kiev regime’s current frontman Zelensky himself, this is precisely what is happening in Ukraine. In a CBS “Face the Nation” interview which aired on Sunday, Zelensky stated that the US is providing the Neo-Nazi junta with a mindboggling $1.5 billion per month. He claimed the regime would be completely unable to function without these funds. “The United States gives us $1.5 billion every month to support our budget to fight against Russia,” the Kiev regime’s official leader explained. And yet, he pointed out that “there still remains a deficit of $5 billion in our budget.” He kept parroting the same trope that this is far from enough for the Neo-Nazi junta.

After revealing the whopping $1.5 billion provided to the Neo-Nazi junta monthly, Zelensky said:

“But believe me, it’s not even nearly enough to cover the civilian infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, homes of Ukrainians. Why do we need this? We need the security in order to attract our Ukrainians to come back home.”

“If it’s safe, they will come, settle, work here and will pay taxes and then we won’t have a deficit of $5 billion in our budget. So it will be a positive for everybody,” he continued. “Because as of today the United States gives us $1.5 billion every month to support our budget to fight – fight this war. However, if our people will come back – and they do want to come back very much, they have a lot of motivation – they will work here.”

“And then the United States will not have to continue, give us this support,” Zelensky concluded. And yet, it seems the Kiev regime will never be in a position where the US-led political West “will not have to continue” providing such a massive and constant cash flow. And indeed, it seems it’s never enough for the Neo-Nazi junta and the corrupt oligarchs, who keep demanding more. Only a day after Zelensky complained that “it’s not even nearly enough” US Congress kept pushing with another $12 billion arrangement, according to AP.

“Negotiators to a stop-gap spending bill in the U.S. Congress have agreed to include about $12 billion in new aid to Ukraine in response to a request from the Biden administration, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday,” AP claims.

It should be noted that this arrangement isn’t that one-sided. The political West has also appropriated most of Ukraine’s gold and foreign exchange reserves. The political elites in Washington DC and Brussels have certainly not gone empty-handed as a result of this premeditated conflict. And neither have the oligarchs running the Kiev regime. It should be noted that it was only in July that the Associated Press and NPR called attention to a hugely inconvenient fact that there was no way the enormous funds being provided to the Neo-Nazi junta could be held up to scrutiny. The report states:

“As it presses ahead with providing tens of billions of dollars in military, economic and direct financial support aid to Ukraine and encourages its allies to do the same, the Biden administration is now once again grappling with longstanding worries about Ukraine’s suitability as a recipient of massive infusions of American aid.

But Zelensky’s weekend firings of his top prosecutor, intelligence chief and other senior officials have resurfaced those concerns and may have inadvertently given fresh attention to allegations of high-level corruption in Kyiv made by one outspoken U.S. lawmaker.”

What’s clear from this is that both the political elites of the collective West and the corrupt oligarchs of the Kiev regime are profiting from the “financial aid” back and forth, while regular people are suffering the consequences. All the while, the state and corporate-run propaganda machine of the political West continues trying to sell the “moral high ground” narrative that this is precisely what’s necessary to “protect the people of Ukraine,” the same people who have been pushed into a conflict with a nuclear-armed military superpower, one which they cannot hope to win in any conceivable way.

