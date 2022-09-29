Nord Stream ruptures likely caused by sabotage – NATO

The US-led military bloc has decried “coercive use of energy” after the Russian-German pipeline was damaged

FILE PHOTO. People demand the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Lubmin. ©  Stefan Sauer / picture alliance via Getty Images

Damage caused to gas pipelines linking Russia directly to Germany was most likely caused by “deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage,” NATO said on Thursday.

The organization warned in a statement that leaks in the Nord Stream fuel connectors pose “risks to shipping and substantial environmental damage,” and called for a full investigation.

The military bloc said it was ready to act against “coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics by state and non-state actors,” pledging a “united and determined response” to any attacks on “allies’ critical infrastructure.”

The ruptures in the two undersea pipelines were detected after a rapid drop of pressure this week. Seismologists in Sweden detected explosions on Monday in the area, where gas leaks from the energy conduits were later discovered by air patrols. Sabotage was cited as the likely cause of the damage by officials both in Western nations and in Russia.

READ MORE: Nord Stream likely hit by remote-controlled explosives – Sky News

Critics of Russia in the Western media, as well as some Western officials, rushed to claim that Moscow may have blown up its own pipelines to supposedly put pressure on the EU.

Polish MEP Radoslaw Sikorski, who has strong connections to political circles in Washington, however, thanked the US for the incident on Twitter. He celebrated the predicament it posed for Moscow, stating that it would have to use a gas pipeline running through Poland if it wants to deliver on contracts with consumers in Western Europe.

https://www.rt.com/news/563720-nord-stream-sabotage-nato/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: