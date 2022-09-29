Selected Articles: U.S. Act of War Against the European Union: Did President Biden Order the Terror Attack Against Nord Stream?

By Global Research News

U.S. Act of War Against the European Union: Did President Biden Order the Terror Attack Against Nord Stream?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, September 28, 2022

In a televised news February 7, 2022 interview the President of the United States acknowledged that the United States would act against Nord Stream if required. This statement was made 3 weeks prior to the Russian invasion.

JAMA: mRNA Vaccine Shedding in Breast Milk Proven!

By Igor Chudov, September 29, 2022

The times are changing! Remember how we said that vaccine shedding is a real thing and breastfeeding after vaccination is dangerous? Our warnings were dismissed as “misinformation” and we were cast as ignorant, science-denying cranks.

Famous Pro-Vaccine Doctor Suspects Pfizer Booster Shot Sent His Cancer Into Overdrive

By Dr. Suzanne Burdick, September 29, 2022

After realizing his COVID-19 booster shot may have sent his cancer into overdrive, Michel Goldman, M.D., Ph.D., professor of immunology and pharmacotherapy at the Université libre de Bruxelles in Belgium, said going public with the information was the “right thing to do.”

The Anglo-American Axis vs. Eurasia: The Nord Stream Terrorist Attack in the Baltic Sea

By Andrew Korybko, September 28, 2022

This terrorist attack destroyed any chance of an energy-driven Russian-German rapprochement, immediately catapulted Poland into the position of being one of the continent’s most pivotal energy hubs, and thus took the Anglo-American Axis’ plans for dividing and ruling Europe to the next level.

NATO-US Prime Suspects in Nordstream Gas Leaks

By Kurt Nimmo, September 28, 2022

Increasingly, it is relatively easy to put two and two together and figure out who is behind certain cui bono operations. The latest case in point is the “mysterious” Nordstream 1 and 2 massive gas leaks. As of this writing, the corporate propaganda media has not blamed Russia for the dangerous leaks, but they will probably get around to it sooner before later.

How America Is Crushing Europe

By Eric Zuesse, September 28, 2022

America creates, imposes, and enforces the sanctions against Russia, which are forcing up energy-prices in Europe, and are thereby driving Europe’s corporations to move to America, where taxes, safety-and-environmental regulations, and the rights of labor, are far lower, and so profits will be far higher for the investors.

A Fateful Moment of History Is Upon Us

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, September 28, 2022

The Kremlin has limited its military operations to the areas in Ukraine where the majority Russian population was being shelled, occupied, and murdered by Ukrainian forces and which faced last February an invasion of a large Western-trained Ukrainian army and neo-Nazi militias intended to overthrow the two independent Donbass republics recognized by the Russian government.

Nothing Is More Inexcusable Than War and the Call to Hatred of Nations. Albert Camus

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, September 28, 2022

Russia is a thorn in the eye of the capitalist system and the capitalist system cannot exist without war. The West has not only been opposed to the East since the Ukraine war and calls for hatred of nations. It has been fighting against it for a long time with all permissible and impermissible means. The danger of nuclear war as an “ultima ratio” (last, extreme means) or as America’s plan to win the Third World War is great.

Cholera and US Sanctions Killing Syrian Civilians

By Steven Sahiounie, September 28, 2022

On September 23, the Al Qaeda-occupied area in Idlib Province reported the first confirmed case of cholera in the last terrorist-controlled area in Syria. The deadly outbreak has claimed 39 lives in Syria, with thousands of suspected cases across the country.

U.S. Blew Up Russian Gas Pipelines Nord Stream 1 & 2, Says Former Polish Defense Minister

By Michael Shellenberger, September 28, 2022

A former Polish Defense Minister, Radek Sikorski, has attributed to the United States the sabotage of two pipelines, Nord Stream 1 and 2, which carry natural gas from Russia to Germany. “Thank you, USA,” Sikorski wrote on Twitter. Sikorski was Minister of National Defense from 2005 – 2007 and served as Deputy Minister of National Defense and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, previously.

