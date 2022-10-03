Biden’s Nordstream Destruction Prediction, Draped in Nazi Blood and Soil

Cognitively impaired president promised an end to Nordstream one way or another while standing before a Nazi flag.

By Kurt Nimmo

Global Research, October 03, 2022

Kurt Nimmo on Geopolitics 2 October 202

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Thanks to a reader, I was tipped off on an earlier pipeline explosion, this one arranged by the CIA during the Soviet era.

Thomas Reed, a senior US national security official, claims in his book “At The Abyss” that the United States allowed the USSR to steal pipeline control software from a Canadian company. This software included a Trojan Horse that caused a major explosion of the Trans-Siberian gas pipeline in June 1982. The Trojan ran during a pressure test on the pipeline but doubled the usual pressure, causing the explosion. (CIA Trojan Causes Siberian Gas Pipeline Explosion.)

This act of sabotage was kept hidden for decades.

Around Halloween 1982, an explosion occurred in the middle of Siberia, vaporizing a large segment of the newly-built trans-Siberian pipeline. The explosion –which was reported to be 1/7 the magnitude of the nuclear weapons dropped on Japan during WWII– severely damaged the pipeline, which was set to produce $8 Billion in petroleum revenue annually for the USSR. Only recently has this silently successful CIA operation been disclosed to the public.

Does this mean the CIA or associated intelligence/military organizations are responsible for the Nordstream explosions? No, but it does demonstrate they are capable and have a history of sabotaging Russian operations.

Recall the cognitively vapid one, pretending to be the “leader” of the “free world,” saying they’d put an end to Nordstream one way or another. He said this prior to Russia going into Ukraine to denazify it.

BIDEN admits US behind sabotage of Nordstream 1 and 2.



Biden: "If Russia invades…then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2."



Reporter: "But how will you do that, it's in germany's control?"



Biden: "I promise you, we will be able to do that." pic.twitter.com/idlxQYuAqU — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) September 27, 2022

Is it my imagination, or is that a “blood and soil” flag draped behind Biden? The black and red (Blut und Boden) is a Nazi ethnic cleansing symbol (related to Lebensraum, the German concept of stealing land for the “racially pure” and exterminating the Untermenschen, or subhumans, who lived there for centuries).

So, here we have the president of the United States delivering a rambling answer on Nordstream while standing before a flag used by Ukronazi thugs, adopted from German Nazis (with whom they collaborated during WWII) as they kill ethnic-Russian children, mothers, and old folks.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Kurt Nimmo is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from The Cradle

The original source of this article is Kurt Nimmo on Geopolitics

Copyright © Kurt Nimmo, Kurt Nimmo on Geopolitics, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/bidens-nordstream-destruction-prediction-draped-nazi-blood-soil/5795276