Elon Musk Suddenly Became Kiev Regime’s Enemy No. 1

By Drago Bosnic

Global Research, October 04, 2022

InfoBrics

Ever since the Kiev regime’s actions in Donbass forced Russia’s hand in late February, the Neo-Nazi junta in power has been expecting nothing but full support. Anything less than that and one might as well be a “Kremlin bot”, “Russian troll” or any other Russophobic slur normalized by the mainstream propaganda machine.

This is precisely what happened to Elon Musk, the somewhat eccentric multibillionaire who has even supported the Kiev regime forces through his SpaceX Starlink network. And yet, all it took for the Kiev regime to accuse him of supposedly “supporting Russia” and even hurl insults at him was a tweet that Musk posted on October 3. The tweet boiled down to a four-point peace plan:

– Redo the referendum [in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions] under UN supervision, with Russia agreeing to leave if that’s what the people decide;

– Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake);

– Water supply to Crimea assured;

– Ukraine remains neutral.

“This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then,” Musk added, also noting “that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”

The plan could hardly ever be considered pro-Russian, and yet, it sent the Kiev regime into a raging frenzy, with Volodymyr Zelensky himself claiming that Elon Musk was now “supportive of Russia.” Others, such as the controversial Neo-Nazi junta’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, infamous for his defense of Neo-Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera, showed much less restraint.

“F**k off is my very diplomatic reply to you Elon Musk,” Melnyk said on Twitter. “The only outcome is that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f…ing Tesla c**p. So good luck to you,” he added.

As previously mentioned, Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, is known (or rather infamous) for sending thousands of Starlink satellite network kits, which the Kiev regime openly boasted about and admitted using for military purposes.

“SpaceX has sent thousands of Starlink satellite internet kits to Ukraine,” company President Gwynne Shotwell told CNBC in late March. “I’m proud that we were able to provide the terminals to folks in Ukraine. It’s been enormously helpful, I think, to ensure people are still communicating,” Shotwell added.

In June, Musk himself claimed that over 15,000 kits were sent to the Neo-Nazi junta and that they were “helping fight Russian forces”. The admission that a supposedly “commercial satellite network” such as Starlink could be used in military operations sets a dangerous precedent that further blurs the line between civilians and the military. With SpaceX admitting the use of their products and services to help the Kiev regime forces target Russian and the Donbass republics troops, the company has effectively exposed itself as a party to the conflict, prompting Russia to contemplate using its anti-satellite weapons, both missiles and directed energy weapons such as lasers, microwaves, etc.

Thus, Musk risked one of his most prominent companies and its assets to aid the Kiev regime, and yet, he is now considered “pro-Russian”, with the Neo-Nazi junta’s “diplomatic elite” throwing insults and profanities at him for even suggesting that a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis should ever be considered. Nothing seems to be enough for the Kiev regime’s corrupt oligarchs and Neo-Nazi radicals. It seems the very concepts of common sense and basic gratitude are entirely unknown in Kiev.

In addition, Musk’s proposal isn’t very different from what Russia has been suggesting for years. Trying to avoid direct confrontation, Moscow attempted to come to a mutually acceptable agreement that would guarantee Ukraine’s neutrality, while respecting the will of the people of Crimea. The Donbass republics of DNR and LNR were supposed to keep a special status within Ukraine, while the country’s constitutional reform would guarantee the Russian-speaking population their basic human rights.

Still, neither the political West nor their favorite Neo-Nazi puppet regime wanted to even consider the possibility of a peaceful settlement that would prevent further bloodshed. Instead, the regime chose escalation and continued its shelling of the Donbass. The moment Russia decided it had had enough, the solution proposed by Musk became all but impossible.

Moscow is well aware of the fact that it cannot trust anything the political West claims. After decades of outright lies and arbitrary violations of existing treaties, be it political or military/arms control agreements, the Russian leadership realized that the only guarantees they could possibly have are those provided by the military. As it has been forced to directly intervene for the last 7 months, Moscow’s red lines are extremely unlikely to go back where they were before February 24. As stated by its top officials, Russia will fulfill all of the goals set by the special military operation.

Drago Bosnic is an independent geopolitical and military analyst.

The original source of this article is InfoBrics

Copyright © Drago Bosnic, InfoBrics, 2022

