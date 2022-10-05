Human Chain for Julian Assange this Saturday, October 8

Human Chain for Julian Assange, Surround Parliament, Saturday 8th October 1pm

By Don’t Extradite Assange

Global Research, October 05, 2022

Don’t Extradite Assange

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Dear Attendees,

Thank you for pledging to join the human chain this Saturday, we are hoping more of you will join who haven’t signed up yet. Here’s just a few notes to let you know what to expect when you arrive in Parliament Square, London, GB SW1P.

The assembly time is 1pm but we expect people to start arriving from 12.30. Our stewards will direct you to the end of the chain and ask you to take your place. There will be some travel disruptions on the rail network due to strike action on 8 October so please check your travel for the day and plan accordingly: (nearest tube: Westminster / buses: 12,159,453)

A team of stewards will be at Westminster station to direct people to the chain.

When everyone has arrived and it’s time to link arms and form the chain megaphone sirens and air horns will give the signal. Another signal will sound to bring the protest to a close after Stella Assange and others have made statements to the press. The protest will be finished after our video team has had the opportunity to film the whole chain.

Please feel free to bring Free Assange banners, wear Assange t-shirts etc.

And remember it’s not too late to contact more people and bring them along!

Thank you and see you on Saturday.

Source: Don’t Extradite Assange

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image: Julian Assange was secretly recorded while living at the Ecuadorean embassy in London. (Source: EPV)

The original source of this article is Don’t Extradite Assange

Copyright © Don’t Extradite Assange, Don’t Extradite Assange, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/human-chain-julian-assange-saturday-october-8/5795486