John Bolton wants US to ‘change regime’ in Russia

A coup in Moscow is the only way for Washington to achieve its goals in Europe, the former national security adviser says

Former US National Security adviser John Bolton. ©  JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton insisted on Wednesday that only “regime change” in Moscow can achieve long-term US objectives in Europe. He proposed funding Russian “dissidents” who could team up with mid-level officers to overthrow President Vladimir Putin in a coup.

“There is no long-term prospect for peace and security in Europe without regime change in Russia,” Bolton argued in an article titled “Putin Must Go,” which was published by the online journal 1945.

Change “must involve far more than simply replacing Putin,” according to Bolton. “The whole regime must go.”

Bolton actually opened the article by quoting President Joe Biden, who said in March, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” Biden’s aides had scrambled to walk that back, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken arguing that “we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia – or anywhere else, for that matter.”

The very next day, however, Biden insisted he wasn’t backpedaling, and that his remarks were not “articulating a policy change” but “expressing moral outrage… and I make no apologies for it.”

While serving as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Bolton championed regime-change policies for Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran – and derailed Trump’s diplomacy with North Korea, after which he was dismissed in September 2019. Yet the official US position on Havana, Caracas, and Tehran has not changed since Biden took office.

Read more

 Regime change has been the US goal in Russia for years

The Kremlin reacted to Biden’s remarks by calling him a “victim of many delusions.” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the question of who should be in power in Russia is not up to any US citizen, but for Russians to decide.

“Carefully assisting Russian dissidents to pursue regime change might just be the answer,” Bolton argued, in a twist to Peskov’s logic. “The key is for Russians themselves to exacerbate divisions among those with real authority, the siloviki… Once regime coherence and solidarity shatter, change is possible.”

Bolton claimed that “Russians are already discussing it, quietly, for obvious reasons” and brushed off concerns that Russia is a nuclear power, saying “that is no more an argument against seeking regime change than against assisting Ukrainian self-defense.” 

He also accused Moscow of subverting the US government “for many decades” and blowing up its own Nord Stream pipeline.

“Washington’s obvious strategic objective is having Russia aligned with the West, a fit candidate for NATO, as we hoped after the Soviet Union’s breakup,” Bolton argued. The US goal “of a peaceful and secure Europe… remains central to our national interests. This is no time to be shy,” he concluded.

An outspoken neoconservative who believes in American unilateralism, Bolton held government positions under Republican presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. The Biden administration claims that Iran plotted to have him assassinated.

https://www.rt.com/news/564123-bolton-regime-change-putin/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: