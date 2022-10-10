The Gas Pipeline War: On the Day Nord Stream was Sabotaged, the “Alternative Pipeline” was Opened

By Manlio Dinucci

Global Research, October 10, 2022

***

When this international press episode had already been recorded, the following news appeared in the New York Times:

“US intelligence agencies believe that parts of the Ukrainian government authorized the car bomb attack near Moscow in August, which killed Daria Dughina, American officials also said they had not been informed in advance of the operation and that they would have opposed the killing if they had been consulted”. For this reason, we added our comment entitled “

The murder of Daria Dughina according to the CIA narrative” at the beginning of this episode. 

Who carried out the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Germany is the same President Biden who pointed it out in an interview when he declared:

“There will no longer be a Nord Stream. We will put an end to this project. I promise you that we will be able to do that.”

Joe Biden: “There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2”

This is confirmed by the fact that on the very day the Nord Stream was sabotaged, the alternative pipeline was openedthe Baltic Pipe, which transports gas from Norway to Poland and other countries.

The gas pipeline war is part of the strategy by which the US and NATO, with the full support of the EU, want to break off all relations between Europe and Russia and make Europe the front line of the war against Russia.

To this end, US military spending has been raised by Congress to over $ 800 billion a year, 37 billion more than President Biden requested, while US debt, which doubled in ten years, exceeds 31 trillion dollars for the first time. This allows Washington to supply Kyiv with increasing quantities of weapons, coming not only from the Pentagon reserves but directly from the US military industries. In this way, Washington is fueling “an indefinite war against Russia” in Europe, and to the Nazi leaders of Azov who were released by Russia, the Ukrainian Presidency paid homage in Turkey, in the front row.

*

This article was originally published on byoblu.

Manlio Dinucci, award winning author, geopolitical analyst and geographer, Pisa, Italy. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

Featured image is from The Unz Review

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Manlio Dinucci, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/who-interested-break-pipelines-from-russia-to-europe/5795862

