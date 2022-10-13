Jeffrey Sachs: US biotech cartel behind Covid origins and cover-up

Sachs alleges that SARS-CoV2 originated from dangerous gain of function experiments sponsored and conducted by US biotech institutions.

Jeffrey Sachs joins The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté to discuss the investigation into the origins of Covid-19. As chair of the Lancet COVID-19 commission.

Sachs alleges that SARS-CoV2 originated from dangerous gain of function experiments sponsored and conducted by US biotech institutions. He alleges a vast cover-up of Covid origins, including by former members of his commission, and details the personal attacks he has incurred for speaking out. Guest: Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and chair of the Lancet COVID-19 commission.

