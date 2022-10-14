New Documentary: “Science for Hire”

By Dr. Gary Null

Global Research, October 14, 2022

Gary Null Film Library 11 October 2022

***

Science for Hire takes us on a journey through the most critical scientific issues that directly affect our health and well-being, shedding light on the hidden secrets of the scientific, pharmaceutical, and military industrial complexes. Following a long history of systemic corruption across medical organizations and schools, scientific publications and federal regulatory agencies, we enter a world where pseudo-science and misinformation rules.

Billions of dollars are spent to manipulate and buy the allegiance of elected officials and the media. Those who speak up against modern science’s culture of corruption risk having their careers destroyed. Governments operate in lockstep with the pharmaceutical ambitions to erect an unregulated global regime, a “Great Reset,” that will dictate what we can eat, what medical interventions are permitted and banned, and the rewards and punishments that legislate our choices.

Science for Hire describes a broken system and offers hard hitting solutions to spark clarion calls to take heed of the realities facing humanity today.

*

Dr. Gary Null is host of the nation’s longest running public radio program on alternative and nutritional health and a multi-award-winning documentary film director, including Last Call to Tomorrow.

The original source of this article is Gary Null Film Library

Copyright © Dr. Gary Null, Gary Null Film Library, 2022

