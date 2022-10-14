The War Moves Forward as Outlined by the RAND Corporation on Behalf of the Pentagon. “NATO is Not Part to the Conflict”

By Manlio Dinucci

Global Research, October 14, 2022

Associazione per un Mondo senza Guerre – CNGNN   BYOBLU NATIONAL TV CHANNEL 262 Grandangolo

The United States, the European Union, and other countries have so far “donated” about 100 billion euros of military supply to Ukraine. It is money directly or indirectly coming out of our pockets. This figure is constantly increasing. The European Union will train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers in two camps in Poland and in another member state.

At the NATO summit of Defense Ministers, Secretary General Stoltenberg reports: “Following the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, we have doubled our presence in the Baltic and North Seas to over 30 ships”. The matrix of the attack is confirmed by the fact that the Russian Gazprom co-owner of Nord Stream was prevented from participating in investigations into underwater explosions.

Moscow has evidence that in addition to sabotaging Nord Stream, they attempted to blow up the TurkStream pipeline, the only intact pipeline carrying Russian gas to Europe.

Despite Stoltenberg’s assurance that NATO is not a party to the conflict, there is evidence that more than 22 tons of explosives used in the Crimean bridge bombing were shipped from Ukraine via Bulgaria, a NATO country.

While Russia declares itself ready for a political solution negotiation, the G7 closes all negotiations by demanding as a precondition the “complete and unconditional withdrawal” of Russia from Ukraine.

At the same time, NATO held the Steadfast Noon nuclear war exercise close to Russian territory in Europe from 17 to 23 October. Poland is also participating, and asking to have US nuclear weapons on its territory.

The war continues according to the plan drawn up in 2019 by the Rand Corporation on behalf of the Pentagon:

Attacking Russia on the most vulnerable side, that of its economy dependent on the export of gas and oil.

Working for the NATO European countries to increase their forces in an anti-Russia function.

Deploying strategic bombers and nuclear missiles directed against Russia in Europe.

Providing lethal aid to Ukraine by exploiting Russia’s greatest external vulnerability point.”

The original source of this article is Associazione per un Mondo senza Guerre – CNGNN   BYOBLU NATIONAL TV CHANNEL 262 Grandangolo

Copyright © Manlio Dinucci, Associazione per un Mondo senza Guerre – CNGNN   BYOBLU NATIONAL TV CHANNEL 262 Grandangolo, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-war-moves-forward-as-outlined-by-the-rand-corporation-on-behalf-of-the-pentagon-nato-is-not-part-to-the-conflict/5796427

