VIDEO: Man Made Destruction of the West: Something BIG is happening in Germany, the WEF Makes it Worse

The insane globalists at the World Economic Forum are pushing Germany and the rest of Europe into catastrophe. Germany just turned down cheap natural gas from Vladimir Putin with the fixing of the Nord Stream pipeline.

But of course, because it’s all part of the plan. One CEO of one of the biggest banks in the world has a message for Klaus Schwab:

“you’re sending Europe into the dark ages.”

This engineered global economic crisis was initiated in January 2020.

The March 11, 2020 lockdown imposed on more than 190 countries as a means to resolving an alleged public health crisis is tantamount to a confinement of the labor force coupled with the paralysis of the work place, which indelibly leads to an unprecedented process of Worldwide economic and social collapse.

The global economic crisis did not start in February 2022. War and the Global Economic Crisis are intimately related.

Michel Chossudovsky, October 14, 2022

About Clayton Morris:

Clayton Morris is a former Fox News anchor. In Redacted, Clayton and his wife Natali take an in-depth look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you.

They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else is telling.

Along with the facts and the full picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities.

Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.

