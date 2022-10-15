Russophobic Totalitarian Regimes in Europe

By Dr. Vladislav B. Sotirović

Global Research, October 15, 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

The global informative and propaganda forgery of the USA, EU, and NATO’s ruling circles became the focal source of the massive Western informational aggression against Russia during the last decades. The Western diplomatic reaction to the absolutely legal choice of the Crimean residents to rejoin Russia in 2014 followed by the economic war initiated by the West against Russia is absolutely illegal from the point of view of international law. The Western economic and political sanctions against Russia for reincluding Crimea are just another global international crime of the Russophobic US-NATO-EU triangle states.

Historically, Western politics in the international arena and international crime have long been in direct connections. All those who support and justify Western neo-colonial expansion based on different “color” revolutions, Arab springs, Tahrirs, Maidans, and other movements, basically support the Western policy of breaking international law and rules. In other words, they simply encourage Western crimes against international law.

After the Cold War 1.0, not only illiterate pathological Russophobes are victims of official Western and their eastern clints’ Russophobic propaganda policy carried out by their “democratic and liberal” Governments for 30+ years (like in the Baltic States, for instance). However, there are much wider social and political circles to be directly engaged in the spread of Russophobic military hysteria, open merciless brainwashing of their citizens on various social networks and official state-sponsored mass media (like, for example, Lithuanian Radio-Television – LRT). Lies, distortion of the provisions of the sources of international law, and open manipulation of public opinion have already reached the institutional level in the majority of European countries. They simply became the official domestic and foreign policy of the pro-US/NATO/EU Russophobic Central/East European Governments. The highest Government officials treat the essential concepts of international relations in an incredibly superficial way, irresponsibly juggle terms, and horribly distort the terms presented in the sources of international law and at the same time pose a threat to peace and security not only in Europe but also in the whole world.

Such behavior of the Central/East European ruling elite greatly and directly harms both the personal and national interests of their citizens and the international moral prestige of their states and causes significant damage to the country’s economy. The well-organized and Government’s-controlled propaganda network in Europe spreads the following focal Russophobic fabrications: Russian aggression on Ukraine, illegal annexation of Crimea, violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity in East Ukraine, Russian interference in Ukraine’s internal affairs, etc. Such framed propaganda is massively reproduced in the public space for information users, professional propagandists, journalists, or/and political commentators who are, in fact, giving a completely opposite meaning of the real truth. This propaganda replaces the acting forces and thus present the real warmongers – USA/NATO/EU – as a victim of Russian aggression and quasi-peacemakers with the final goal to turn their citizens in the direction of open Russophobia with the help of media manipulations.

In newly accepted EU/NATO member states, there are a lot of insolent online trolls and all kinds of elves operating in social networks perceive such a lie from above as indisputable proof of their superiority over other, sane members of society, and use it as a basis to join illegal, supposedly patriotic groups that make provocations and unethical attacks on other members of society – members who have a different opinion, whose point of view is based on objective information and unbiased analysis of events.

Such “patriots” are supported by different means by their Governments and ruling establishments, and it is an indisputable sign of a totalitarian regime when a certain group appears in society, which perceives itself as better than others, the rest of society, and gives itself the right, an unfounded right, to teach other members of society how to live, as shown on television channels to watch, how to think, what to think and do it in the most audacious way. Often, such “patriots” even openly threaten to deal with other-minded people, and in their opinion, this is normal communication in public space. The Governments, which are promoted only one-sided “truth” for 30+ years (like in Lithuania for example), are supporting such actors, as these actors create an atmosphere of instability, fear, and hatred in the society with their obscene behavior. In essence, their threats help to maintain the control of the society in the hands of completely compromised pro-US/NATO/EU parties.

All branches of Government, acting against the constitutional right of their citizens to have their own opinion and express it freely, unite and act in unison against society and citizens. There were cases when in some countries district court fined a local “patriot” with some funny fine like several tens of euros for publicly calling for killing and calling to brutally deal with the citizens whose opinion on the issue of the Ukraine crisis does not coincide with his own. Therefore, there is enough reason to investigate the myths of the information war against Russia, and open fabrications spread by the propaganda of Western Governments and to determine, based on the sources of international law, what place lies and manipulations are occupied in both propaganda policy and information space of these Governments.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Dr. Vladislav B. Sotirović is a Former university professor in Vilnius, Lithuania. He is a Research Fellow at the Center for Geostrategic Studies. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from the author

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Vladislav B. Sotirović, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/russophobic-totalitarian-regimes-europe/5796312

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: