By David Krayden

Global Research, October 15, 2022

Western Standard 12 October 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

With the Emergencies Act Inquiry, the jig is up for Justin Trudeau and time is running out for the prime minister.

At least as far as the truth is concerned.

We will soon know Trudeau was very well acquainted with the facts of the Freedom Convoy, but he chose to assiduously ignore them and distort reality to his own political ends.

The evidence already points this way.

The trio of Trudeau, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and even Ontario Conservative Premier Doug Ford, painted the Freedom Convoy as a bunch of racist, misogynistic, domestic-terrorist, arsonists who danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

One by one all of these lies have come down in ruins as police and other authorities quietly admitted the convoy protesters in Ottawa had no guns, desecrated no monuments and set no buildings afire.

Now we know the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) did not view the protesters as Nazis or far-right extremists, but as no different than other crowds opposing vaccine mandates.

A CSIS memo described those waving offensive flags as only being a “very small” portion of the crowd.

“The Canadian flag was the most prevalent flag on display in the crowd, likely reflecting participants’ belief they are patriotic Canadians standing up for their democratic rights,” said the secret memo, first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

“A small number of flags (both purchased and self-created) reflected racist and bigoted world views. The presence of these flags however is not unique to this event and are often seen at anti-lockdown events across the country,” wrote CSIS in a secret memo titled Freedom Convoy 2022: The Imagery and Significance of Flags.

The memo suggests CSIS agents examined the social media activity of convoy protesters to determine whether they espoused extremist politics.

The memo does not specifically describe any protester carrying abona fide Nazi flag, but says some protesters “added a swastika to their flag, not necessarily to self-identify as Nazis but to imply the prime minister and federal government are acting like Nazis by imposing public health mandates.”

“The convoy is part of the broader anti-public health restrictions movement,” said the February 2 memo. “As with any movement only a small fringe element supports the use of violence or might be willing to engage in it.”

“The service is unaware of the presence of ideologically-motivated extremist groups at this weekend’s protests,” the memo states. “Freedom of expression is constitutionally protected in Canada.”

Remember these words are coming from Trudeau’s own intelligence agency, not apologists for the Freedom Convoy. But it’s refreshing to see some agents within the bureaucracy are not tailoring their reports to the Trudeau government’s talking points.

If Trudeau read the memo and ignored it, he’s guilty of deliberately ignoring his own intelligence and putting his political objectives above facts. If he failed to consult his own intelligence agency or to read the memo, he is guilty of incompetence and gross negligence. Perhaps he was too busy serenading his fans at a piano bar that allowed him to sing maskless.

Throughout the Freedom Convoy protest, Trudeau seemed obsessed with smearing the protesters as Nazis who were intent upon the violent overthrow of the government. He even accused a Jewish MP, Melissa Lantsman (CPC-Thornhill), of standing “with people who wave swastikas.”

The Inquiry into the invocation of the Emergencies Act is expected to start October 13. Many prominent figures of the Freedom Convoy and the federal government will be called to testify, including Trudeau.

You can bet those appearances are going to be scrutinized by friend and foe alike.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Featured image is by Emilijaknezevic, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-3-0, Year: 2022, PDF Ebook, Pages: 164, 15 Chapters

Price: $11.50

Purchase directly from the Global Research Online Store

You may also purchase directly at DonorBox “Worldwide Corona Crisis” Campaign Page! (NOTE: User-friendly)

The original source of this article is Western Standard

Copyright © David Krayden, Western Standard, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/emergencies-act-inquiry-jig-up-justin-trudeau/5796323