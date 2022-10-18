Time Magazine Is Right: Russia Isn’t as Isolated as Some in the West May Like to Think

By Andrew Korybko

Global Research, October 18, 2022

Far from being “isolated”, close to half of humanity refused to condemn Russia during the latest UN vote, while the overwhelmingly vast majority of the global population is represented by governments that have defied the Golden Billion’s illegal sanctions.

The US-led Western Mainstream Media (MSM) is slowly but surely recalibrating its weaponized anti-Russian information warfare narrative a bit closer to reality in response to the latest UN vote against that newly restored world power, which discredited claims of its so-called “isolation”.

Time Magazine, which can’t reasonably be accused by anyone as so-called “Russian propaganda”, just headlined a piece declaring that “A New U.N. Vote Shows Russia Isn’t as Isolated as the West May Like to Think”. This statement in and of itself openly defies the official position of the US Government (USG), thus representing a major shift in the public narrative at home.

This reputable outlet, at least in terms of how it’s regarded among average Westerners, correctly argued that their observation is based upon the fact that “nearly half of the global population” didn’t vote against Russia at the UN earlier this month. They also added that even among those that did, “not all votes in favor of the resolution should be seen as a sign of full support for Ukraine”, with Hungary and Saudi Arabia being accused by Time of tacitly supporting Moscow. Pressing that point, the magazine cited an expert who reminded readers that “Not all the countries that voted in favor of the resolution necessarily are doing so because they are then going to apply any serious pressure on Russia.”

These objectively existing and easily verifiable facts are crucial for people in the US-led West’s Golden Billion to keep in mind since that New Cold War bloc’s elite are actively trying to manipulate them. They want their citizens to support these elite’s radical anti-Russian policies that are being promulgated at the publicly acknowledged expense of their people’s socio-economic interests, or at the very least be deterred from peacefully protesting against them like what happened in Prague in early September. To that end, they’ve spun the false narrative that Russia is “isolated” as a result of these selfsame socio-economically counterproductive policies, hence the need to supposedly stay the course.

In reality, the basis upon which the Western elite’s claims rest with respect to demanding that their people indefinitely sacrifice their socio-economic standards in supposed support of Kiev is nothing but a deliberate misportrayal of the facts. Far from being “isolated”, close to half of humanity refused to condemn Russia during the latest UN vote, while the overwhelmingly vast majority of the global population is represented by governments that have defied the Golden Billion’s illegal sanctions. That just goes to show that those elite are lying to their people in order to manipulate them into passively accepting their imposition of socio-economically counterproductive policies for self-interested ends.

This article was originally published on OneWorld.

Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China's One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare.

