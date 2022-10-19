The Rise and Fall of the Great Reset — Professor Arthur Noble

By Rodney Atkinson

Global Research, October 19, 2022

“The ‘Great Reset’ was introduced by the ‘World Economic Forum’, which is tightly coupled to the United Nations and the World Health Organisation.

Their agenda is to implement a global type of totalitarianism based on technocratic and trans-humanist ideologies. Part of that plan also includes re-engineering and controlling all life forms, including humans. […] While the outward expression of technocracy will appear as totalitarianism, the control centre is not an individual. Rather than a single person ruling by decree, technocracy relies on control through technology and algorithm. This is a very important difference. In short, there will be no individual to blame or hold accountable. The ‘dictator’ is an algorithm.”1

“The Great Reset […] is not a conspiracy theory; it is an open, avowed, and planned project, and it is well underway. But because capitalism with Chinese characteristics or corporate-socialist statism lacks free markets and depends on the absence of free will and individual liberty, it is, ironically, “unsustainable”.2

A global conspiracy in disguise to promote totalitarianism

The brainless leaders of the West have fallen headlong for the concealed totalitarianism of Klaus Schwab’s global takeover agenda. Only the word ‘world’ in the disingenuous description ‘World Economic Forum’ (WEF) is accurate but was clearly designed to present Schwab’s criminal global and globalist intentions in a deceptively positive light. The two other concepts – ‘economic’ and ‘forum’ – are deliberately misleading and are falsifications of fact.

The WEF is not an exclusively or even a strictly ‘economic’ organisation at all: it promotes quack ‘economics’ as a means of ultimately enforcing Schwab’s Nazi-inspired absolutist politics by stealth. Nor is the WEF a ‘forum’: the purpose of a genuine ‘forum’ in the original meaning of the word is a meeting for democratic debate, but the sole purpose of the WEF is to implement its own agenda, which permits no discussion, no argument, and no challenge to its predetermined purpose as an instrument of implementing its programme for absolutist global dictatorship.

The adherents of that select group of self-professing elites from around the world who come together at the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, are brainwashed victims of Schwab’s envisaged New World Order. They are really conspiring to control the direction of society and politics worldwide. The WEF is a conspiracy in practice, not just a conspiracy theory. That is the open admission of its Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab in his welcoming remarks at the WEF’s 2022 meeting:

“Let’s also be clear: The future is not just happening. The future is built by us – a powerful community as you here in this room. We have the means to improve the state of the world, but two conditions are necessary. The first one is that we act all as stakeholders of larger communities, that we serve not only our self-interest, but we serve the community. That’s what we call ‘stakeholder responsibility’. And second, that we collaborate. This is the reason why you find many opportunities here during the meeting to engage in very action- and impact-oriented initiatives to make progress related to specific issues on the global agenda.”3

The Great Reset, described by the Gatestone Institute as “a blueprint for destroying freedom, innovation, and prosperity,4 calls on a huge global network of thousands of global leaders from business, politics and civil society. They share variants of the Davos philosophy and are supported by a vast income from corporate membership fees. The WEF also has a youth wing called the ‘Global Shapers Community’: 9,655 ‘shapers’ work from 428 ‘hubs’ in 148 different countries to infiltrate politics and promote Schwab’s evil nonsense. On 29 August 2022 the US House of Representatives at long last introduced a ‘Defund Davos’ Bill (HR8748) which will follow Trump’s previous efforts to deny the use of taxpayer funding to support the WEF.5

Nazi credentials, Nazi affinities

Klaus Schwab, the stupendously arrogant, self-important charlatan who calls himself the ‘Executive Chairman’ of the WEF, made an absolutely astonishing statement at the annual meeting of 23 May 2022. In a glowing tribute to Ukraine’s Nazi allied President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was the WEF’s ‘guest of honour’ (!) and the main speaker during his international tour to solicit weapons for fighting Russia, Schwab said that Zelensky (a man who gives awards to avowed Nazis, imprisons opposition leaders and bans parties) is supported by “all of Europe and the international order”.6 There was not a single cheep of protest or dissent from the almost 2,500 leaders present drawn from politics, business, civil society and the media.7

Instead, Zelensky, whose speech had omitted mentioning any reference to the crimes that nationalist extremists had committed in his country, or the fact that he had breached the Minsk Agreements which were intended to achieve a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, received a standing ovation after having in effect virtually thanked Ukraine’s Nazis for their crimes by simply describing them as “volunteers”.8

Zelensky and Schwab are two of a pathological political kind. Rodney Atkinson has exposed Zelensky’s intrinsic Nazism in two very important articles on his ‘Freenations’ website;9 I have repeatedly drawn attention to a photograph of Zelensky proudly holding up a Nazi T-shirt adorned with a large Swastika and symbols of the German Wolfsangel; and ‘The True Reporter’ website has similarly asked why some photographs of Zelensky show him wearing the Nazi Iron Cross.10 Yet there are ignorant and simple-minded people – a few Christian pastors and editors of Christian newspapers among them – who have not done their research and who dismiss such overwhelming evidence of Zelensky’s Nazi credentials as fake or because they are sympathetic to him and do not want to recognise the truth.

On 15 July 2021 the Ardara Press published a detailed study of the hidden Nazi past of Klaus Schwab’s family company, Escher Wyss, which amongst other barbarities exploited slave labour and Allied prisoners of war and manufactured key nuclear bomb-making technologies for Adolf Hitler.11 Two days later the study was highlighted by the Christian website ‘Grandmageri’. The author recalls that the company was protected not only by Hitler himself, but by Switzerland, Britain and America, making Schwab a criminal foreign meddler in every sense. Hitler called Escher Wyss “a national socialist [i.e., Nazi] model company”. The Ardara study also mentions that CIA archive documents reveal that the Swiss engineering companies Escher-Wyss and Sulzer were being directed by the US Department of Energy and the State Department, and the author asks: “Do we really want a triple-agent lying spy running the “Great Reset” and “Build Back Better?”12 Biden, Johnson and Trudeau have all used the WEF concept ‘Build back better’ when demonstrating their support for Zelensky and Ukrainian Nazism. The World Economic Forum is just a long-winded way of saying fascism.

Horrendously, the WEF has even called on governments, health officials and “humans” around the globe to consider the “rational” (!) arguments for implanting microchips in children’s brains.

Schwab insists that the idea of implanting a “tracking chip in your child” isn’t “scary”, arguing that chips “form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent” and that children will even grow to see them as “accessories” that will eventually be “considered a fashion item”.14 YouTube has produced a revealing video in which this evil plan for control of the human brain is discussed.15

‘Agenda ID2020’

The fundamental pillar of the Great Reset is a horrendous plan called ‘Agenda ID2020’,16 which is a blueprint for resetting the world in line with the objectives of the super-rich. Aided by the methods of the ‘Big Tech’ platforms, it promotes the idea of a massive population reduction. Agenda ID2020 was designed by Microsoft billionaire and Bilderberg member Bill Gates, who has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to reduce the world population by the use of vaccines. This is no figment of anyone’s imagination: read Gates’ own words:

“The world today has 6.8 billion people… that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”17

This damning statement by Gates echoes the Nazis’ eugenics programme, which never disappeared but merely faded into the background for a few decades.

Agenda ID2020 is backed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Rockefeller Foundation, Accenture, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), which is now simply called the Vaccine Alliance. GAVI is also a creation of Gates from 2001 and has its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, significantly next door to the World Health Organisation. These organisations collaborate collectively in promoting Schwab’s planned New World Order.

Immeasurable and lasting damage has already been done to the health, economies and freedoms of the world’s nations by what has been called the WEF’s “gathering of psychopaths trying to play God”;18 but their end may now be nigh following a Swiss referendum held on 7 March 2021, which blocked a proposed law intended to create a legal basis for an electronic identity system based on Agenda ID2020. The overall rejection rate was 64.4% (in some Cantons up to 70.7%)19 and was a massive blow to the World Economic Forum’s evil project. It will be interesting to see whether Schwab and his supporters will now be ousted from Davos, just as Hungary expelled billionaire globalist George Soros in 2019 for his “subversion politics” against the country and what the Jerusalem Post described as his “campaign of global chaos”.20

The WEF is part of the West’s failing anti-Russia conspiracy

The WEF’s official slogan reads “Committed to improving the State of the World”, but the Davos meetings have done absolutely nothing to achieve such a goal. Schwab has never made any suggestion of how peace might be achieved in a pointless war that has killed many thousands of innocent people – many more Ukrainians than Russians. Instead of accepting the Putin-Lavrov proposals for peace negotiations, it was clear that the hidden (or perhaps not so hidden) agenda was to continue and escalate the war. As Peter Koening pointed out in a recent New Eastern Outlook article: “The applause [following Zelenski’s belligerent tone and demand at WEF 2022 for more killing-power from the West] was like enhancing the propagated and truly indoctrinated hatred for Russia within the Forum and around the world.”23

Thus the WEF 2022 finally exposed its true geopolitical credentials by formally announcing that it had “severed all relations with the Russian Government and President Vladimir Putin” and “scrubbed Putin from the WEF website”,24 making it nothing but a mouthpiece for US-NATO propaganda and aggression. Hence, apart from vastly increasing corporatism or economic fascism, the WEF’s Great Reset is also aimed at destroying Russia – and China – and recovering the dwindling hegemony of the Western nations as they rapidly lose their global leadership in an increasingly multipolar world.

Accordingly, the Great Reset is not a conspiracy theory, but a conspiracy in practice. Michael Rechtenwald of the Mises Institute, which is the world’s leading supporter of the ideas of liberty, puts it as follows and concludes that as “plans of a technocratic elite” it is “doomed to fail”:

“The Great Reset […] is not a conspiracy theory; it is an open, avowed, and planned project, and it is well underway. But because capitalism with Chinese characteristics or corporate-socialist statism lacks free markets and depends on the absence of free will and individual liberty, it is, ironically, ‘unsustainable’. The vast majority will not accept the Great Reset’s attempts to lock them away in an economic, governmental, and technological prison. Like earlier attempts at totalitarianism, the Great Reset is doomed to fail.”25

The WEF’s planned New World Order demolished by Russia and China

Considering that America is rapidly accelerating into a police state ruled by Joe Biden and the Democrats, and that the European Union is also facing potential final collapse over its Covid-19 fiasco and the WEF-engineered energy crisis, the question now is: Who is left with the courage, the conviction, the strength and the ability to oppose the evil plans of the Great Reset which Klaus Schwab was so intent on reiterating to the world’s globalist elites at the 2021 Davos teleconference of the WEF? The answer is, of course: the very person who since 2015 has recognised, exposed and openly denounced the aims of Schwab and his duped followers – the bogeyman relentlessly misrepresented and systematically demonized by the West, namely Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite accelerating into global tyranny,26 the Great Reset is destined to fail, though its promoters will desperately try to keep it alive for as long as possible. Putin was absolutely right when he mocked Schwab’s plans at the WEF’s 2020 meeting, which ironically had to be held online because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Putin told Schwab that his plans for a system of global government based on the ridiculous ideas of the Great Reset were not only “doomed to failure” but were also “counter to everything that modern leadership should be pursuing”.27

When world leaders gathered at SPIEF 2022 (the St Petersburg Economic Forum), YouTube posted a further video headed “Russia and China just destroyed Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum”.29

To paraphrase the main points of what Putin made absolutely clear in St Petersburg:

The era of the unipolar world, led by America and the WEF’s Great Reset, is over. The future world order, already in progress, will be formed by strong sovereign states. The rupture with the West is irreversible and definitive. No pressure from the West will change it. Russia has renewed its sovereignty. Reinforcement of political and economic sovereignty is an absolute priority. The EU has completely lost its political sovereignty: the current crisis shows the EU is not ready to play the role of an independent, sovereign actor; it is merely an ensemble of American vassals deprived of any politico-military sovereignty. Sovereignty cannot be partial: a country is either sovereign or a colony. Russia will invest in internal economic development and reorientation of trade towards nations independent of the US. The future world order, already in progress, will not be the one plotted by America and the WEF, but will be formed by strong sovereign states. It is a lesson that the godless West will be made to learn the hard way.

Archbishop Viganò exposes the WEF New World Order

The stupendous impudence of a man who presumes to arrogate to himself the role of creating a new global order in which “you will own nothing and you will be happy”30 emerges from the content of Schwab’s absurd books The Fourth Industrial Revolution (2016), its successor Shaping the Future of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (2018), and most importantly his 110-page Covid-19: The Great Reset (2020). Sky News Australia’s host Rowan Deal called the WEF’s ideas “brazen”, “a terrifying coalition of big business and big tech”, and noted:

“What they should have added is ‘We the very rich men will own everything and be even happier’.”31

The Bible makes it clear that Jesus Christ, not a human being or a coalition of human beings as claimed by the drivel pontificated by Schwab, will “make all things new”. (Rev. 21:5) The contrast was underlined on 25 October 2020 by Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop of Ulpiana and former Apostolic Nuncio to the USA, who sent an Open Letter to President Donald Trump about the dangers of the so-called Great Reset and the progress of plans for implementing it.

Viganò is a man of deep insight into world affairs and a scathing critic of Pope Francis, whom he publicly called a “deceiver” and a “liar” and accused of turning the Roman Catholic Church into the “Synagogue of Satan”. Viganò is sometimes believed to be a convinced Protestant. He certainly preaches the Gospel faithfully. He had previously written to Trump on 7 June 2020 warning him that the plans of Klaus Schwab and the WEF for a Great Reset were a plot to “subdue humanity” and “destroy freedom”, and constituted “a global conspiracy against God and humanity”.

On 20 October 2020 a 47-minute video was live-streamed on YouTube2 in which Viganò issued his warning. Symbolically, the backdrop illustration to the video prominently showed images of Pope Francis, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and others, all of whom the Archbishop considers complicit in Schwab’s plans to implement the Great Reset.

The following transcript from Viganò’s call to action in an interview on the ‘Russian Faith’ website puts the Great Reset in its true Satanic perspective:

“If we observe the way in which the Great Reset and pandemic farce have been carried out, we notice that nothing of what has been done by the globalists has been inspired by good; on the contrary, we see that what inspires their criminal action is theological hatred of God the Creator and Saviour; what allows the spread of the planet-wide fraud is lies, blackmail, deceit, and corruption; everything for them begins and ends in the name of death, sickness, and terror. It is the infernal chaos opposed to the divine cosmos, disorder opposed to order, the good opposed to that which is evil. The mark of the Great Reset is the aversion of Satan to the wondrous work of Creation and even more to the miracle of the Redemption. ….. This gesture of the admirable humility of the Son of God contrasts with the proud and wicked cry of Lucifer.”32

*

This article was originally published on Freenations.

