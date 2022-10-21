Selected Articles: US-NATO vs. Russia: The Weaponization of Western “Freedom and Democracy”

US-NATO vs. Russia: The Weaponization of Western “Freedom and Democracy”

By Dragan Filipovic, October 20, 2022

During the signing ceremony on the accession to the Russian Federation of the four new regions on September 30th president Vladimir Putin declared that a ‘revolutionary transformation of the world’ is underway and stated that there will be ‘no return to the old order’.

Irish MEPs Tell Truth to Power. The USG, EU, and Israel Are the Real Terrorists.

By Kurt Nimmo, October 21, 2022

In America, it is becoming increasingly dangerous to express opposition to the insanity of the national security state and its partners in the EU and Israel. Journalists in America are now disappeared, the same as they are in other authoritarian nations. If you doubt this, non-Google search “James Gordon Meeks.”

Ukraine’s “Neo-Nazi Summer Camp”. Military Training for Young Children

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, October 21, 2022

Unknown to most Americans, the US government is channeling financial support, weapons and training to a Neo-Nazi entity –which is part of The Ukraine National Guard– The Azov Battalion (Батальйон Азов). Canada and Britain have confirmed that they also are providing support to the National Guard.

Invalid COVID Data Drives Catastrophic Public Policies Globally

By Mark Taliano, October 20, 2022

As for the WHO which is the fountainhead of the global plandemic, even this institution of corruption, funded in large part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has admitted to the failings of the PCR tests.

“Humanitarian Interventions” and the 1994 Rwandan Genocide

By Dr. Vladislav B. Sotirović, October 20, 2022

By 1995 it had become clear that the (Western) international community’s experiment with multilateralism was under serious threat and, in fact, it failed in many cases like Rwanda, ex-Yugoslavia, Cyprus, etc. Nevertheless, continuing problems in different parts of the globe have meant that the OUN has had to remain committed to alleviating some of the worst atrocities.

What Was the Halloween Death Smog Disaster? And Other Questions Related to the Fluoridation Chemicals That Are Added to U.S. Water Supplies

By Jenny Miller, October 20, 2022

The fluoride products used in water fluoridation (sodium fluoride or fluorosilicic acid) are classified as hazardous waste products of the fertilizer, aluminum, and nuclear industries. They are even more toxic than naturally-occurring fluoride, since they contain other components, such as arsenic, lead, barium, and/or aluminum.

Russia’s Romance with Africa After Soviet Collapse

By Prof. Abdullahi Shehu, October 20, 2022

The collapse of the Soviet Union and the decades of the 90s seemed to have reversed the gains made in Africa-Soviet Relations and by extension, in Africa-Russia relations. Understandably, it was a period of politico-ideological downturn and harsh economic realities for Russia, the successor-nation to the Soviet Union.

French Labor Unrest Illustrates Worsening Economic Crisis Within the EU

By Abayomi Azikiwe, October 20, 2022

French workers affiliated with the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) held a “Day of Action” work stoppage on October 18. This action came on the heels of an oil workers strike which demanded a rise in salaries amid the escalating rate of inflation that has impacted people throughout the western capitalist states.

Martial Law in Russia’s Newly Reunified Novorossiya Region

By Andrew Korybko, October 20, 2022

President Putin just introduced martial law in Russia’s newly reunified Novorossiyan region along with ordering a “mid-level” response in the other ones bordering Ukraine that’ll give officials special authorities to ensure security there.

A Letter to a Relative on 27 June 2021″ About COVID in the Thick of the Corona War

By Dr. Emanuel Garcia, October 20, 2022

I think it is important to reflect upon the past from time to time, and I think that this letter of mine, to a close relative while in the thick of the Corona War, in mid-2021 is as relevant now as it was then. Here goes.

