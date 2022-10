Watch

Tulsi Gabbard reveals the sobering truth about the existential threat of facing a nuclear apocalypse.



Tulsi is joined by world-renowned economics professor and foreign policy expert, Jeffrey Sachs, to discuss how we arrived at the doorstep of nuclear war and what the Biden administration has done to make matters worse.

October 22, 2022

