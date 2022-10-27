Moscow Denounces Ukrainian Plan to Use “Dirty Bomb” Against Its Own People

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida

Once again, Kiev acts in a destabilizing way and tries to escalate the conflict to higher levels of violence. The Russian government recently reported, based on intelligence data, that the Ukrainian forces are planning to use a “dirty bomb” in a false flag operation against Moscow. The purpose of such a plan would be to accuse the Russians of using prohibited weapons and thus justify greater Western involvement in the conflict.

On October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu issued a statement to American, French, British and Turkish authorities warning about the results of investigations carried out by Moscow’s security forces pointing to the existence of dirty bombs in Ukrainian territory, which would be about to be used by Kiev. As expected, NATO officials ignored the alert and treated the matter as irrelevant or “unproven”. In Kiev, there was no official pronouncement either, remaining the international society silent in the face of this serious threat.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the case criticizing Western irresponsibility:

“The fact that they do not trust the information which was provided by the Russian side does not mean that the threat of the use of such a dirty bomb ceases to exist. The threat is present. This information was brought to the attention of the [Russian] defense minister’s interlocutors. It’s up to them whether they want to believe it or not”.

The next day, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov publicly commented on the topic, reinforcing the credibility of the information obtained by his country’s security forces and stating that Moscow has even reliable evidence about which exact Ukrainian scientific institutions have the necessary technology to produce such bombs.

“We have specific information about the scientific institutions in Ukraine which have the technology to build a dirty bomb. We have information which we’ve double-checked using the appropriate channels confirming that this is not an empty suspicion, and that there is good reason to believe that such [provocations] can be planned”.

Precise data on whether or not such bombs would have been produced with technology provided by the West have not yet been published, but more detailed information on the matter may be released soon. It is very likely that Ukrainian scientists are using technical apparatus from allied countries to produce this type of material, considering the current precarious circumstances of the Ukrainian military industry and the high level of cooperation between Kiev and NATO. In addition, it must be remembered that Western intelligence is acting in Kiev directly, coordinating joint actions with local troops and cooperating with terrorist attacks, which leads to the conclusion that, if there is a Ukrainian plan to use a dirty bomb, NATO agents certainly already know this, but continue to deny the reality.

The magnitude of the situation is such that Moscow has summoned a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the matter. The Russian mission to the UN sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres providing information on the Ukrainian threat. In the letter it is possible to read:

“The Kiev regime plans to camouflage the explosion of such a ‘dirty bomb’ as an explosion of a Russian low-yield nuclear warhead (…) By this provocation the Kiev regime seeks to intimidate the population, increase the flow of refugees, and accuse the Russian Federation of ‘nuclear terrorism”.

In fact, when such reports arise, it is unacceptable for the international society to remain inactive. Investigations are necessary and if the information is proven, it is needed to act decisively in order to neutralize the risk. The recent history of terrorism represented by Kiev shows that the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime seems to have no ethical or humanitarian limits to follow with its war plans. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant bombings and Zelensky’s call for NATO to “preemptively” launch nuclear weapons against Russia are examples of how the Ukrainians seem genuinely willing to promote this kind of escalation. And if the West remains silent, it simply shows connivance.

The use of such “dirty” weapons would not even represent a possibility of reversing the military scenario in favor of Kiev. These weapons have low combat impact, their only purpose being to cause terror and contamination. They are called “dirty” because they are non-nuclear weapons that hide extremely contaminating radioactive material inside. The explosions are on a small scale, but the health and environmental damage is catastrophic. If such weapons were used in Ukraine, the civilian population would be the most affected part, which shows the terrorist nature of the Ukrainian plan.

As a result of the current threat, the Russian Federation’s nuclear forces were placed on combat alert. In addition, Russian troops are being prepared to act under radioactive contamination. The escalation is worrying and points to a disastrous course for this conflict that could easily be avoided if the West stopped its interventionism.

Lucas Leiroz is a researcher in Social Sciences at the Rural Federal University of Rio de Janeiro; geopolitical consultant. You can follow Lucas on Twitter and Telegram.

