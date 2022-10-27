“Oath Keepers”, American Justice and “the Secret ‘American’ Army”

By Brett Redmayne-Titley

Global Research, October 27, 2022

***

“Speaking of contempt of Congress, the real contempt is the existence of the January 6th Committee in the first place. It has been a partisan show trial from the beginning, where the only two “Republican” Members were not chosen by Republicans but by Nancy Pelosi.” – Former US Congressman Ron Paul (TX)

While the destructive monocracy strangely known as the United States House of Representatives continues its evisceration of the US Constitution while criminalizing peaceful public decent and factually derived free speech opposition, it is of no surprise that Americans know little about the Oath Keepers.

Image: Founder Stewart Rhodes (Photo by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Founder and alleged insurrectionist, Stewart Rhodes, is currently on trial charged with Seditious Conspiracy. But Rhodes’ lot as the star of yet another DNC-orchestrated show trial is more a metaphor for the ongoing shrinkage of, at least, the First, Second, Fourth and Fifth Amendment protections. This trial is rigged to silence Rhodes, the Oath Keepers and their important reminder by way of example to a rapidly growing American army: That their Oath of Service is to country and the American people… not the government.

When correctly detailed it is the platform offered by the Oath Keepers that is on trial because that “oath”provides hope, not fear, to a hopeless America struggling under the grinding boot of increasing monocracy.

Those Oath Keepers- as you will read– have already defeated the US government without firing a shot.

Twice.

*

Since the DNC picked Merrick Garland as the DOJ’s capo de capo arrests regarding the legitimate Jan 6 protests have resulted in brutal pre-trial incarceration of Americans with opposing factually based viewpoints regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election. This witch hunt has reached Stazi-like proportions.

From the non-violent Jan 6 protesters who did not enter the Capitol building to parents speaking out against their DNC-controlled state forcing its Woke whims on their children’s genitalia, or the FBI’s fabrication of crimes against dissidents (as seen in the ridiculous Gretchen Witmer kidnapping entrapment), Garland has weaponized the American judicial system as another DNC tool used to retain control by crushing the power of First Amendment protest.

Hence, Rhodes and the Oath Keepers, like the US Constitution, are public enemy #1.

Image: Billboard, Pine River, MN, July 2015 (Photo by Myotus, CC0)

But informed Americans would do well to look through this media distortion and censorship at the real motive to this trial, the same ulterior motive of the Kangaroo Court of a Jan. 6 Committee…keeping Donald Trump from being elected again by criminalizing legitimate opposition.

All this, to feed an utterly corrupt DNC and their pet RINOs.

*

Who’s On First? What’s On Second?

When a government crushes the First and therefore primal Constitutional Amendment, one scripted from rebellion, that government forces the need for the Second.

Or, so I was told. By two Oath Keepers.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes III is the founder of the much-maligned national organization, the Oath Keepers. He sits in jail, on trial with four other Oath Keepers; Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, and Thomas Caldwell. All are charged within the archaic Insurrection Act.

In total, eleven Oath Keepers are facing Seditious Conspiracy charges. Oath Keepers Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo are set to go on trial this November.

The Justice Department has so far charged more than 870 people in connection with the Capitol protests. As of last month, about 300 people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and eighty have pleaded guilty to felonies. Approximately 132 people have been sentenced to a period of incarceration, while at least twenty-one of them have been sentenced to prison.

Unlike your average gun-totting liquor store robber or knife-wielding, smash and grab dept. store assailant of colour, there is no bail for these five Americans. Punishment before trial has been routine and outrageous for many who gathered to peacefully protest, on Jan 6, 2021, a very questionable presidential election on the very day the Electoral College was to be certified in favour of Joe, “the Big Guy,” Biden.

As one of the very few reporters who managed to get the factual allegations of this historic election fraud to the public eye- thanks to the courage of his publishers- those in doubt of this fraud would do well to consider parts One thru Five of this series [1] [2] [3] [4] [5] that detailed the multi-pronged attack by the DNC- again– on a presidential election.

The case against Rhodes and the other Oath Keepers amounts to, according to the prosecution, that on Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers were captured on camera storming the Capitol in military-style “stack” formation. Rhodes isn’t accused of going inside the Capitol, but phone records show he was communicating with Oath Keepers who did enter around the time of the riot, and he was seen with members outside afterwards, according to court documents.

The defendants do not deny this portion of the allegations. They are proud of them.

Tear Gas outside United States Capitol (Photo by Tyler Merbler, CC BY 2.0)

A conviction for seditious conspiracy calls for up to 20 years behind bars. The last time prosecutors secured a seditious conspiracy conviction at trial was in 1995 in the case against Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks.

On behalf of the five defendants, the defence according to their attorneys will show that Rhodes and his four co-defendants were in Washington on Jan. 5 and 6 to do security for events like they’ve done throughout the 12-year history of the Oath Keepers.

For those familiar with the Oath Keepers and their past appearances when needed this defence is quite plausible.

Rhodes did not enter the Capitol and was explicit to the members not to bring weapons to the protest site. The prosecution says all were there to overthrow the government. The defense says that all intended to defend the congress from the DNC’s Antifa and related thuggery. The judge is already in the bag. The prosecution is fabricating evidence. The jury has been rigged.

And, Elmer Stewart Rhodes? He is… absolutely fucked!

Of course, you won’t read that in The Times.

*

A Country Borne of Insurrection

“The Insurrection Act has been there from the beginning, but it really got strengthened up post-Civil War. …it gives the president the plenary authority… for him to determine when there’s an insurrection in effect”- Stewart Rhodes- Founder/ The Oath Keepers.

True.

Attorneys for Rhodes said he hoped Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in response to widespread rioting, looting, and vandalism that occurred throughout 2020 and the likelihood of Trump using it on Jan 6.

The Insurrection Act traces its earliest roots to 1792 with the Calling Forth Act, which was repealed and replaced by the Militia Act of 1795. The Insurrection Act of 1807 was then enacted by the Ninth Congress. The Suppression of Rebellion Act of 1861 and the Ku Klux Klan (Civil Rights) Act of 1871 are the other two pieces of what collectively is now known as the Insurrection Act.

As reported by Joseph M. Hanneman of The Epoch Times, The Insurrection Act has been legally invoked 30 times by 17 presidents, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a New York-based law and policy centre.

“The Insurrection Act allows the president to deploy the military inside the United States and use it against Americans, making it one of the executive branch’s most potent emergency powers,” the Brennan Center’s Joseph Nunn and Elizabeth Goitein wrote in the organization’s guide to the Insurrection Act.

Bright told The Epoch Times that the Oath Keepers case involves the intersection of…

“two vague, broad, centuries-old laws that ironically share similar characteristics. Seditious conspiracy proscribes conspiring to oppose the execution of federal laws, and the Insurrection Act can be used to quell such a conspiracy.

“… But, here, in its theory of prosecution, the government potentially argues, via several filings and various motions, that asking a president to invoke the Insurrection Act to suppress a seditious conspiracy is itself a seditious conspiracy.”[emph. added]

Trump did not invoke the Insurrection Act, but Trump had previously threatened to use it during a June 2, 2020 speech outside the White House in the Rose Garden. “The Act does confer broad authority to presidents to use the militia to quell ‘unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages’ or ‘any insurrection, domestic violence … or conspiracy,” Rhodes attorney James Lee Bright wrote in a memorandum filed with the court.

If this duplicity was being heard by an impartial jury it would play a major role in whether these five Oath Keepers defendants on trial for seditious conspiracy in Washington are convicted of an alleged plot to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 or acquitted because one can’t conspire to do something that is already legal.

Rhodes’ rationale seems legit when considering that at the 2016 Republican National Convention, the Oath Keepers were used to provide “security” and then to defend shops and citizens from DNC-inspired anti-police violence and BLM protesters in the summer and fall of 2020.

In an interview with two FBI agents on May 3, 2021, Rhodes said his big concern leading up to Jan. 6 was Antifa making good on threats to sack the White House.

“And our big concern was Antifa,” said Rhodes. “My concern was Antifa was gonna go kinetic.” Rhodes offered to testify live before the House January 6 panel but was refused.

The prosecution will have none of it. However, from personal knowledge and briefly interviewing several more Oath Keeper over the last seven years after- as you will read- meeting two Oath Keepers by chance in 2015, Rhodes and the Oath Keepers members are not stupid, nor an undisciplined militia wanting a shootout. Examples of their successes on behalf of Americans show this deliberate and metered approach.

The Oath Keepers were founded by Rhodes in 2009. Rhodes is a former Army paratrooper and Yale-educated lawyer, who clerked for Arizona Supreme Court Justice Mike Ryan before becoming a staffer for Texas Libertarian and former Republican Representative Ron Paul. In founding the Oath Keepers, Rhodes’ mission was simple, clear, and effective: To remind and clarify to all Military and Police, both veterans and active duty, the true meaning of their Oath of Serviceand to remind them all that they are increasingly likely to be called on to honour that oath.

Soon.

With the rise of authoritarianism on both sides of the aisle in the US congress Rhodes message- I have been told repeatedly- was an easy sell.

Reportedly, over 200,000 have accepted this epiphany.

Correctly Defining American Justice

This trial is much too important not to be rigged.

In reviewing the judge, Amit Mehta, a 2014 Obama appointee to the DC court, his decisions have already shown his predilection for DNC bootstraps. As prosecutors and defence lawyers worked to narrow down the pool of 120 jurors to the final panel of twelve and four alternates – who will all remain secret- Mehta, when asked about the jury, stated with a straight face,

“By and large… jurors came to the selection process with no preconceived notions about the Oath Keepers or the defendants.”

Really?

Reportedly, jury selection featured those with a pro-administration bent: An employee at the US Agency for International Development; a defense contractor whose wife works at the Justice Department; and a defense lobbyist. Another potential juror said she was a social acquaintance of Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunne, who publicly testified in July before the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, election protests and an elementary school principal who has a close friend who was close with a police Officer Sicknick, who died of natural causes a day later (which they waited over three months to release).

Mehta defending the impartiality of the selected jury flew in the face of a Reuters report that at least two of the prospective jurors questioned compared the Jan. 6 riot to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks carried out twenty-one years ago by jihadist terrorists.

Mehta also denied the defence’s very prudent Motion for a Change of Venue after survey results were submitted to the court showing a biased local jury pool within Washington DC with 68% of the respondents holding an “Unfavorable View of the Oath Keepers.”

Next, when defence attorneys arrived at DC District Court on the first Tuesday morning, the prosecution suddenly provided four terabytes of new information and evidence for them to review at the last minute. This is a move right out of the UK Assange extradition trial (article: here) Despite being only days from the trial and the defense filing a Motion for Continuance to properly address this new alleged evidence, Mehta refused.

Next, in what was certainly designed to prejudice the jury, Mehta denied the defense’s motion to bar the introduction of allegations against another Oath Keeper, former Green Beret Jeremy Brown. The FBI, during a raid on his property nine months later somehow found two hand grenades in the RV he drove to DC in preparation for Jan 6.

However, as the defense proved to Mehta, a mixture of DNA was found on the pin of one grenade. Male DNA was also found on the body of the other grenade. Brown was not a match to any of the DNA on the explosives, according to a report from the FBI Laboratory in Huntsville, Ala.

Regardless, Mehta ruled in an omnibus order (pdf) on Sept. 6, that evidence about the grenades was admissible. These allegations and the seemingly planted evidence although unrelated to the five defendants will certainly affect the jury and leave the defence to wipe the fabricated mud from out of their eyes.

Brown has said he believes the September 2021 raid on his property and federal indictments were retaliation for his refusal to become an FBI informant and spy on the Oath Keepers. Agents from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force met with Brown at a Florida restaurant in December 2020, according to a detailed letter (pdf) he sent to The Epoch Times on Dec. 31, 2021.

Brown is scheduled to go on trial separately on Dec. 5 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

With the judge and jury firmly in the bag, and all video recordings from the Jan 6 event very conveniently missing without credible explanation, the FBI is leaving little more to chance.

The FBI arrested Attorney Kellye Sorelle on the first Thursday morning after she secretly told attorneys for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes that she would testify in defense of Rhodes.

Jonathon Moseley, who previously represented Oath Keepers defendant Kelly Meggs before his law license was revoked, said in an FBI interview that video and testimony from a U.S. Capitol Police officer show the Oath Keepers protected the officer from an angry mob near the Capitol Rotunda on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021.

Conveniently for the prosecution, the FBI had previously obtained a court order sealing this important evidence from availability to the defense.

“This document—together with a photograph of the moment inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6—proves that the prosecution is lying to the jury,” Moseley said in the statement (pdf). “No one who engages in seditious conspiracy or insurrection stops to come to the aid of the police against the mob.

The FBI document in question is a Form 302 summary of officer Harry Dunn’s interview with two special agents. It was brought to Mehta’s attention on Oct. 6. Prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler informed Mehta that Moseley was “threatening” to release a sealed document. In response, Mehta took the unusual step of suggesting the news media covering the trial to post messages to Moseley on social media saying that he would be jailed if he released the document.

The two FBI agents interviewed Dunn on May 18, 2021, about the incident in the Small House Rotunda. According to video footage from an independent journalist, and portions of the FBI summary of Dunn’s interview reviewed by The Epoch Times, a group of Oath Keepers came upon a volatile standoff in the Small House Rotunda at 2:48 p.m. on January 6. The Oath Keepers “got in between that cop and the Trump supporters and calmed things down and de-escalated the situation,” Rhodes said, “…and protected him.”

Going further, another FBI Special Agent-Justin Eller-admitted he did not see/ hear anything illegal in the Oath Keepers communications before Jan. 6.

Courtroom observers have noticed prosecutors using other outrageous evidence to inflame the jury. They showed weapons taken from defendant Watkins’ Ohio apartment. Watkins is a registered gun owner. There was no evidence showing these weapons were in DC.

The prosecution next highlighted a helmet with a medic cross and a tactical vest with medical supplies. Watkins is trained to serve as a medic and was preparing to assist in the event of an emergency at the rally earlier that day.

*

The Oath Keepers and a Bomb Shell Story…Of Censorship

It was the winter of 2015 and I was in DC on business for a few days. I had heard rumors of a rising underground group, The Oath Keepers. Apparently, Rhodes had quietly reminded active duty and military veterans of their Oath of Service, previously taken, to defend the US Constitution and the American people- from all threats, foreign…and domestic.

Not surprisingly, many heartedly agreed. More than 200,000 was the legend.

Image: Oath Keepers logo (Licensed under the Public Domain)

As an aficionado of America’s systemic decline at the hands of its own elected representatives, I was interested to hear more.

While at lunch in DC with two former ranking veterans, one an Army Staff Sergeant and the other a Navy aircraft carrier pilot, I casually brought up what I had heard. To my surprise, both admitted membership enthusiastically.

This conversation lead to my on-scene expose, “The Secret ‘American’ Army,” an article that detailed Rhodes and the Oath Keepers, and when published created an unexpected and huge reaction. This disproportionate response and the resultant censorship of the story was the certification of just how worried the American Stazi and its media machine were regarding any accurate public acknowledgement of the Oath Keepers.

And that was in 2015.

The 2015 article, “The Secret ‘American’ Army” was first published during my time as an editor for Op-ed News. At the time there were far fewer news websites, and OEN was, then, a rising quality publication. As an editor for OEN and author of some sixty articles, I could publish directly. The piece went out on a Monday morning. By 10 am it was number one, and the FaceBook and internal metrics showed it going viral. Fast.

At approx 11:45 AM the article vanished.

Having always had a cordial relationship with the publisher of OEN, Rob Kall, I phoned him which was not unusual due to my regular on-scene reporting. His screaming commenced on the second ring.

I was accused of supporting a “pernicious” group of “supremacists.” Kall continued with several more exclamation points of his displeasure at a slightly lower volume.

I, of course, defended my piece as accurate investigative reporting on a controversial topic, ie., damn good copy.

This he did not challenge, only the subject. But he pulled the piece, anyway.

This parable of Gate Keeper censorship by alternative media will be expanded on in a subsequent article, “Shining ‘The Light’ on the Lie of Alternative Media”, however my displeasure with Kall and his censorship was expressed sincerely in my immediate resignation. The fall-out lead to other resignations. Kall had made a serious error in judgment in stoking the ire of investigative journalists working in concert.

Much was revealed about Rob Kall and OEN, to be discussed subsequently, but it was his likely source of funding, revealed by another journalist, that was very possibly the behind-the-scenes reason for him pulling a very popular and factual expose.

As proof of the popularity of the topic, when next writing for Press TV/ Iran, the article ran under the same title. It immediately went viral, again. It remains in the top ten of all my 200-plus published articles.

I live in an area with the largest Marine Corp. base in America, a naval base, two Air Force bases and more than our share of well-armed cops. So, as it was in the opening article, I have kept an eye open for any opportunity to ask, “The Question.”

Since the OEN article was first published I have spoken privately with six Marines, two more Army veterans, a sailor, two Air Force flight deck crew, one policeman and, interestingly, two firefighters. All admitted to membership. Not one of these people, like the two referenced veteran Oath Keepers in the story ( below), struck me as terrorists. Far from it. All were rational and expresses no interest in any of the many underground militias swelling across the country. All expressed love for their country and concern for its decline. They are dedicated professionals with families and strong ties to their community. None were looking for a fight. But all were… prepared.

These many conversations and their firm handshakes of “Good Bye” left a lasting impression.

One might charge the author with presenting his epiphany of sorts regarding a rationale for the Second Amendment. To this, I will reply, “Guilty.”

But like the bullied and lonely school child who prays each night for an unknown Big Brother’s help, in these times of increasing national desperation, the Oath Keepers have already- before Jan 6- proven to be a rising-and effective- form of Guardian Angels… of hope.

With Stewart Rhodes on trial for sedition, an objective mind might want to know, “why?” To do so requires an understanding of the reality of the Oath Keepers. This is hidden from the public by the likes of Rob Kall and Judge Mehta, because of what Rhodes and his Oath Keepers have already accomplished and their invitation.

And what is yet to come.

But more importantly, what is most hidden is the growing need by desperate Americans, day by day, for… A Secret American Army.

*

On October 7, 2022, President Joe Biden’s handlers quietly had him sign an Executive Order supposedly enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. Instead, this edict further demolishes what little is left of Americans’ constitutional protections against increased unauthorized government intrusion into their lives.

So….

Presented for your edification, with no further introduction…

The Secret ’American’ Army (2015)

A new American army is growing. On American soil. They are prepared.

In hushed tones during conversations across the breadth of the heartland of America, there are whispers. Quiet talk. About an army. Of Americans? An army prepared to defend an increasingly oppressed population craving reprieve from their government’s increasingly draconian methods. Oath Keepers?

This army, they say, is growing.

After firm handshakes all around, Dan T. and Gene R., who I had good reason to believe were both retired military, settled into our task at hand. I was in their company for the day on business. During the one-day meeting, Dan and Gene revealed that they were indeed career military. Dan, Army. Gene, retired Navy. I attempted to politely avoid political discussion in the interest of decorum.

So at the first comment on politics from my hosts, I took a long deep breath. My opinions, despite being armed with facts, don’t go over well in conservative America. Much less with ex-military. I sighed. No doubt, patience would be needed.

Two hours later we clashed the mugs of our third round of beers together in a boisterous toast.

“This country is going to hell!”, I offered just a bit too loudly in the confines of the cramped bar.

“Damn right it is,” agreed Dan. At 6’4″, and a stout 280 pounds, Dan would make a fine nose tackle. “Quite frankly, I’m in favor of ringing America with an expanded Navy to protect us. It’s time our Military went back to protecting our Nation. Leave the world alone. But…the real question right now in America is…,” and now he lowered his voice, giving me a direct stare, “are you prepared?”

Indeed America is going to hell. A sleeping public has no idea of the depth of the plot against them. Those few who are paying attention have good reason to fear the direction of their country and their government. But their military?

The savvy American knows about the FEMA incarceration camps. These camps are intended for them. This is confirmed by a leaked two-hundred-fifty-four page US Army manual “REX 84” showing the designs of the camps, and also defining who is to be culled from that population, and who is to be put to death.

Sound crazy? I have a copy. These same Americans also know that their America has recently purchased 1.5 Billion rounds of hollow point ammunition and 800 million rounds of double-aught shotgun shells. This ammo is designed for one purpose; killing… people. Americans. Police and National Guard are having trouble getting their own ammo, while this massive arsenal is being distributed via the Dept. of Homeland Security to points unknown.

They also know that the FBI formally requested in writing to assassinate with a high-powered rifle the leaders of the Houston Occupy protest camp in 2012.

Now, on Tuesday, April 29, 2014, the US Supreme Court approved this behaviour and a myriad of other authoritarian controls straight from the manuals of Dachau, Auschwitz, or the Gulag. The US Constitution was suspended within 100 miles of any US border thanks to the ill-named Patriot Act.

The informed American should be terrified.

As an activist journalist, I had heard and read rumblings of a ground-swell movement within the American military. This quiet, passionately pro-American, pro-Constitution, pro-democracy army is- I had been told- rapidly growing.

This Army does exist. It has already faced down the US empire twice. Their mission: to save Americans from their Government. They call themselves, “Oath Keepers.”

“I Do Solemnly Swear That I Will Uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, Against All Enemies, Foreign and Domestic…Pledging My Life, My Fortune, and My Sacred Honor. So Help Me God.”

– US Military Oath of Service

Oath Keepers are the predictable historical reaction of a population to its endemic political, financial, and corporate corruption and the systemic destruction of their society. Realizing a puppet president, malicious congress, and constitutionally irrational court system, to more and more Americans the Oath Keepers are becoming an effective counterweight- a choice- to a tyrannical empire.

Consider. There are approximately 21.5 million military veterans of all ages and ethnic backgrounds in America. Estimates put Oath Keepers membership in excess of 200,000. Within this American army is every military rank from all five branches of the US military. From Gunny Sergeant to Admiral, from Army Chaplain to Naval Captain, Marine Corp. General to PFC, America’s veteran military corp. remains full of a vast wealth of very expensive and thoroughly trained military minds.

Oath Keepers include these active duty service men and women who keep their membership very private. Their numbers are reportedly swelling.

All these men and women were trained to fight. They remember their training. They remember that they are first and foremost Americans, sworn to protect the constitution and the American people. That has not changed. These real American patriots have not forgotten the Oath of Service they swore to so many years before.

Few, however, thought the day would come when, rather than providing protection from foreign adversaries, they would actually be forced to heed the currently two most important words therein, “… and Domestic.”

By all current reports, Americans hold over 320 million non-military firearms of all makes, models, and calibers. That figure is only for the guns that are accounted for. Actual numbers are higher. With the recent gun buying surge across America, this number is ever-rising. Many of these people are buying these weapons for the same reasons whether they are aware of the Oath Keepers or not, and hold very similar views on their Government’s authoritarian intentions.

Combine all these weapons with the millions of American veterans and you have a highly trained and well-armed militia ready, willing, and waiting to protect Americans from their own government. Was this not the original and foundational wisdom for the inclusion of the US Constitution’s very controversial Second Amendment?

Today, freedom-loving Americans have only two distinct choices. Either use their First Amendment right of assembly and free speech to produce a massive showing of outrage that retrieves the remains of true democracy at the ballot box…

Or…it will be the Second Amendment.

I asked Dan and Gene to comment.

Dan slams his glass down in agreement, since it is empty, looking intently out from under a beat-up, bleached out, somewhat still red-ish baseball cap.

“That’s a good way to put it,” he says while eying me carefully over the foam atop a freshly poured beer. “The question remains…” he says again quietly, “are you prepared?”

In America’s desperate condition, being prepared runs the gambit from eliminating one’s personal debt, eliminating unnecessary possessions, putting assets into gold or silver, and stocking away a sensible amount of cash, supplies and provisions just in case. It means having the presence of forethought to realize the dire reality of America’s true social and political condition.

It also implies being prepared to protect and defend those possessions, and freedoms, from growing government tyranny. With a gun.

A whole lot of well-trained, well-armed, Americans have seen this day coming.

The Oath Keeper’s motto is, “Not On Our Watch!” Their pro-American, pro-constitutional oath has been sworn to by all Oath Keepers whether active military, veterans, police officers, national guardsmen, TSA officials, firemen, or peace officers. The Oath is defined clearly in ten separate guarantees to Americans:

Oath Keepers will NOT obey any order to:

Disarm the American people.

Conduct warrant-less searches of the American people,

Detain American citizens as “unlawful enemy combatants”

Impose martial law or a “state of emergency” on a state.

Invade and subjugate any state that asserts its sovereignty.

Blockade American cities, turning them into giant concentration camps.

Force American citizens into any form of detention camps.

Assist or support the use of any foreign troops on U.S. soil.

Confiscate the property of the American people.

Infringe on the right of the people to free speech, to peaceably assemble, and to petition their government for a redress of grievances.

Barely two days ago the Supreme Court of the United States formally gave approval for US Government to reap all of these horrors on all Americans. On Tuesday, the court in Hedges v. Obama, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-758, refused to review the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeal’s (traditionally the president’s pocket court) decision to overturn a lower court decision that did, temporarily, protect Americans from these unconstitutional war crimes of Sect. 1021 of the Obama-inspired National Defense Authorization Act. All ten horrors are, right now, legal across America.

Foolishly I had mistakenly interpreted the oath of the Oath Keepers to mean that those who take the oath would lay down their weapons under such extreme circumstances.

“Wrong!” said Paul immediately, tipping himself, his bar stool and his beer forward twelve inches and now giving me a penetrating glance before setting the next empty down. “We’re not laying down our weapons for anyone!”

Gene was also eying me keenly. Quickly forgiving my small indiscretion, he offered support saying, “Yeah. You’re absolutely right about the oath. But if you don’t have your weapons you’re not going to fight back. That’s what the recent increase in gun sales is all about.”

Gene’s a retired Navy aircraft carrier pilot, one of the Navy’s most highly trained servicemen. Of a Bantam weight’s build, and just as feisty, grey-haired and sixty Gene is looking as youthful as his days in the cockpit. He is just as assured and straight talking.

I told them about the FBI study that concluded that American citizens and their massive private, and growing, arsenal could never defeat the US military, should the populous finally fight back.

Gene smiled slyly, then laughed. “They’ve got that one wrong.” Gene is quite likely correct. Quantifying the totality of a potentially armed pushback by an armed American public, using guerilla tactics the total truly shows the dire consequences befalling America. It is no wonder that Gene is smiling.

Sadly, that result will be bloodier than the Civil War, just as apocalyptic, and spell the darkest days in the history of America, should it remain a nation when the sands of time have finally cleared the wreckage.

The American Empire has been keeping any news of Oath Keepers out of the media. The regime does not want an example of courage and successful opposition getting to the minds of its subjugated and endemically fearful people. The regime fears the Oath Keepers for a very good reason; this army has already beaten the devil back down below.

Twice.

When the sequestration cuts agreed to by a tepid congress and a flaccid president took effect in late 2013, the Obama administration decided to punish Americans instead for his failure. He proceeded to close the ocean to recreational fishing and boating and closed access to lakes and national parks. His minions in the Forest Service went so far as to ring the famous geyser, “Old Faithful,” a major US tourist attraction, with a twelve-foot high solid plastic fence. This made sure that no one could see and enjoy it. Tourists who went to the third floor of an adjacent hotel to sneak a peek were arrested.

Then the puppet President went too far.

American veterans come from across America to remember their friends and loved ones at the Vietnam and World War II war memorials. During sequestration, Obama closed these too, leaving those who had also travelled hundreds of miles disappointed. This was a call to action for the Oath Keepers.

With the Second Amendment still in force in DC, wearing side arms, and in uniform, the Oath Keepers showed up en-mass. They proceeded to escort arriving visitors past the equally armed Capitol Police and then protected them throughout their visit. To everyone privy to this successful operation, the Oath Keepers were heroes.

They were called again.

Two weeks ago another corrupt US Senator, Harry Reid ( D-NV), tried to use his equally corrupt connections at the Bureau of Land Management to order the US Marshal’s Service to seize Clive Bundy’s Nevada ranch so Reid could lease it to the Chinese. Two hundred-plus people showed up to defend the ranch, with more trying to get there. The siege was turning ugly. Marshalls were tasering peaceful protesters, terrorizing them with dogs and slamming elderly women to the ground in order to elicit a violent reaction by the crowd that would have allowed them a reason to raze the camp. Things were getting very bad. Anyone who left was arrested. Anyone trying to arrive was detained. And more BLM goons were arriving by the hour. We could see the snipers as they zeroed in from their positions on the hill just to the south. Would they shoot? I remembered Houston the whole time.

Then the Oath Keepers arrived.

Armed and ready, several dozen Oath Keepers took up positions and began patrols on Clive Bundy’s property. They directed operations. Defensive perimeters were set up, sandbags stacked and the new terms of engagement established firmly. Everyone helped.

A former Army Colonel walked some three-quarters of a mile down the one-blockaded road towards the US Marshalls along with three other Oath Keepers. All armed, they arrived at the perimeter to speak with whoever was running this operation. While we all stared on through camera lenses and binos a conversation began… our terms… were delivered.

Further violence against protesters would be met with rifle fire. The Bundy Ranch would not be abandoned peacefully. Attempts to breach the perimeter would be resisted as trespassing. No one in the camp wanted violence at any time. It was time to talk.

In reaction, two hours later the BLM forces were multiplying. It was getting worse. But the fuckers were now leaving us alone as a siege commenced.

But then, good journalism, by a good investigative journalist revealed the truth about this stand-off and how BLM had been used for communist purposes.

The standoff in the Nevada desert wasn’t about a desert tortoise or a rancher’s failure to pay grazing fees. It was about the state’s senior senator again enriching himself and his family at public expense.

Sunlight is said to be the best disinfectant, and the end, at least temporarily, to the Bureau of Land Management’s armed standoff with Cliven Bundy was due in part to the exposure given to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s role in the attempt to confiscate Bundy’s cattle and shut down his ranch.

“A tortoise isn’t the reason why BLM is harassing a 67-year-old rancher; they want his land,” journalist and blogger Dana Loesch notes. “The tortoise wasn’t of concern when Harry Reid worked with BLM to change the boundaries of the tortoise’s habitat to accommodate the development of his top donor, Harvey Whittemore.”

Last year, Whittemore, 59, who headed a billion-dollar real estate company, was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts tied to nearly $150,000 illegally funnelled to Reid’s re-election campaign in 2007. Unfortunately, Cliven Bundy was not a Reid donor.

The Bureau of Land Management was at the time headed by former longtime Reid aide Neil Kornze, who was confirmed by the Senate as BLM director on April 8, just as federal authorities descended on the cattle ranch. Kornze, 35, worked as a senior policy adviser on land-use issues in Reid’s office from 2003 to 2011 before joining the BLM.

Coincidentally, part of that solar energy expansion included a plan by China’s ENN Energy Group to build what would be America’s largest solar energy complex. The site chosen with the guidance of Reid’s son, Rory, is in Laughlin, Nev. Laughlin is in Clark County, where Bundy’s ranch is, and where Rory Reid formerly chaired the county commission. Rory is currently a lawyer with the firm of Lionel Sawyer & Collins and is representing ENN.

What?!

Reid, who just weeks ago was forced to return campaign money funneled to his granddaughter, has been one of the project’s most prominent advocates, helping recruit the company during a 2011 trip to China and using his political clout on behalf of the project in Nevada.

Knowing that Bundy would not relinquish his land and heritage, the Chinese utilized their congressional asset named Harry Reid, who called BLM and they dutifully trumped up a bunch of reasons to evict Bundy.

With the siege growing in national attention on every major network, and these networks demonizing Bundy and the protesters, when the factual news of the Reid family’s dual national loyalties hit alternative media, legacy media- starting with FOX- splattered duplicitous excrement all over Reid geriatric face and by extension the DNC.

So, two days after Loesch’s revelations hit alternative media and twenty-four hours after Fox picked it up, with interviews, the BLM and its four hundred-plus Federal Marshals went home.

The cheers were deafening and worldwide.

But it can be said, within the meager list of real victories of Americans over their government, that should the Oath Keepers not have furthered their duty- as referenced above- the outcome would have been brutal. Instead, it was victory!

My conversation with Dan and Gene had been enlightening, optimistic, and supportive, but at the same time terrifying. To discover that so many very conservative American active and retired military members are actually of like mind as many passionate pro-American liberal progressives who hold similar radical viewpoints, was surprising and heartening.

Knowing that former members of America’s military had already sworn an oath to protect me, and other Americans, from the very real threat of being shot, or incarcerated without a warrant, by our government was reassuring.

The Oath Keepers will be called to order again soon. Their numbers are legion. Their ranks reportedly growing. Their weapons: many.

With a US government unwilling to change its course straight into a new form of National Socialism, it will not accept a return of freedoms, liberty, or factual discussion.

Many people fear their government. The government does not fear the people. I do not fear the Oath Keeper. I have met them.

Perhaps the reader may now understand why the US government does fear the Oath Keepers.

And, that is terrifying.

*

