Selected Articles: Video: Pakistan Coup Regime Bans Imran Khan, Dissidents Killed, as US Eyes China Ties, Israel Normalization

Video: Pakistan Coup Regime Bans Imran Khan, Dissidents Killed, as US Eyes China Ties, Israel Normalization

By Junaid S. Ahmad and Ben Norton, October 27, 2022

After Prime Minister Imran Khan was overthrown in a US-backed soft coup, Pakistan’s unelected “imported government” has banned the country’s most popular politician from office, sparking huge protests.

“Oath Keepers”, American Justice and “the Secret ‘American’ Army”

By Brett Redmayne-Titley, October 27, 202

While the destructive monocracy strangely known as the United States House of Representatives continues its evisceration of the US Constitution while criminalizing peaceful public decent and factually derived free speech opposition, it is of no surprise that Americans know little about the Oath Keepers.

Sudanese Continue Demonstrations One Year After the Latest Military Coup

By Abayomi Azikiwe, October 27, 2022

It has been one year since the latest military seizure of power in the Republic of Sudan where a committed movement continues to protest against the suppression of civilian democracy in one of Africa’s most oil-rich states.

How U.S. and Allies Increasingly Rely Upon “Theft and Asset Seizures” to Conquer the Rest of the World

By Eric Zuesse, October 27, 2022

On October 26th, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin spoke the literal truth when he said that Ukraine “has actually lost its sovereignty and is directly controlled by the United States, which uses it as a battering ram against Russia.”

Tactical Nuclear Fantasists

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, October 27, 2022

Bogeyman politics tends to be flatly unimaginative. The image of the nuclear-mad Russian President, counting his diminishing options, has caught the imagination of press and propaganda outlets across the West. Will Mad Vlad go the distance and deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine?

The European Union as the Modern Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation?

By Dr. Vladislav B. Sotirović, October 27, 2022

In 1946, ex-British war PM, Sir Winston Churchill delivered his famous Zurich speech calling for the establishment of the United States of Europe. However, his idea of a united (Western) Europe excluded his native country – the UK. At that time, he envisaged West Europe as composed of independent, free, and sovereign states that would rise from the ashes of WWII and reach for a destiny of unprecedented harmony and democracy.

Moscow Denounces Ukrainian Plan to Use “Dirty Bomb” Against Its Own People

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, October 27, 2022

Once again, Kiev acts in a destabilizing way and tries to escalate the conflict to higher levels of violence. The Russian government recently reported, based on intelligence data, that the Ukrainian forces are planning to use a “dirty bomb” in a false flag operation against Moscow.

Video: China’s President Xi Jinping Secures Third Term – And Earns Western Criticism

By Peter Koenig, Haz Al-Din, and Press TV, October 27, 2022

After closing on 22 October of the 20th Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Congress, President Xi Jinping was reappointed for a third 5-year term as China’s leader. This was expected. Also expected was that he would reassemble the Politburo and his innermost circles with loyalists.

Belgrade Forum’s Appeal to Endorse Dialogue, Diplomacy and Detente as the Only Possible Path for Preventing a Global Conflict that Threatens the Future of Humanity

By Belgrade Forum, October 27, 2022

The Belgrade Forum for a World of Equals expresses its deepest concern regarding the worsening of the global confrontation which is accompanied by a deep-seated economic and social crisis in Europe as well as worldwide. This crisis which is worsening on a daily basis, constitutes a threat to global life, peace and security.

75th Anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist Takes on Added Significance with Escalation of New Cold War

By Ed Rampell, October 25, 2022

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Hollywood Blacklist. On October 27, 1947, screenwriter John Howard Lawson, the first member of what came to be known as the “Hollywood Ten,” testified before the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC).

