Selected Articles: NATO Wants to Place Nuclear Missiles on Finland’s Russian Border — Finland Says Yes.

NATO Wants to Place Nuclear Missiles on Finland’s Russian Border — Finland Says Yes.

By Eric Zuesse, October 28, 2022

According to Newsweek, on October 26th, “Finland Will Allow NATO to Place Nuclear Weapons on Border With Russia”. They cite Finnish media reports. Allegedly, a condition that NATO had placed on Finland to join NATO was to allow America’s nuclear missiles to be positioned on Finland’s Russian border, which is closer to Moscow than any other except Ukraine’s.

“Color Revolutions”, Major Power Rivalries in Eurasia, Battle for Strategic Supremacy

By Shane Quinn, October 28, 2022

The Caspian Sea, the earth’s biggest lake, is extremely rich in natural resources and “is one of the oldest oil-producing areas in the world” and “an increasingly important source of global energy production” according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA estimated in 2012 that the Caspian Sea and its environs contain proven oil quantities of 48 billion barrels, more than is present in either America or China.

Everybody Wants to Hop on the BRICS Express, “Bypassing the US Dollar”

By Pepe Escobar, October 28, 2022

Let’s start with what is in fact a tale of Global South trade between two members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). At its heart is the already notorious Shahed-136 drone – or Geranium-2, in its Russian denomination: the AK-47 of postmodern aerial warfare.

COVID-19 Vaccines Have Caused 84% of All Deaths Recorded in VAERS for the Past 32 Years – Pfizer #1 in Vaccine Deaths, Even Before COVID

By Brian Shilhavy, October 28, 2022

The U.S. Government Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) was started in 1990 to track injuries and deaths reported after receiving a vaccine. Congress mandated by law that the government maintain this database as part of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Post-jab Prion Disease Case History in Sunnyvale, CA

By Steve Kirsch, October 28, 2022

All the Stanford doctors who looked at the case, which started a week after Moderna vaccination, are clueless as to the potential cause of this deadly disease. In this video, we hear the case history.

Ukraine War: Climbing the Escalation Ladder to Oblivion

By Prof. Richard Falk, October 27, 2022

Ever since the Ukraine War started on 24 Feb 2022, the NATO response, mainly articulated and materially implemented by the U.S., has been to pour vast quantities of oil on the flames of conflict, increasing the scale of violence, the magnitude of human suffering, and dangerously increasing the risk of a disastrous outcome.

Video: The COVID Vaccine Gigantic Lie. “The Cat Is Out of the Bag.” Christine Anderson

By Christine Anderson, October 27, 2022

“It was a gigantic lie what they told us that the vaccines will prevent you from catching the virus or prevent the transmission. … Well none of that is true, as it turns out. And based on that lie, all of the mandates, all of the lockdowns, pharmaceutical measures such as wearing masks, staying-at-home, curfews — all of that were based on that gigantic lie; and yet, they will not acknowledge it.”

The Endless Proxy War, by Design. “Direct Conflict and Then Go Nuclear”

By Aaron Mate, October 28, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has presented the White House with a geopolitical crisis that it played a critical role in creating. In February 2014, Victoria Nuland, a current senior State Department official and former Dick Cheney advisor, was caught on tape plotting the installation of a new Ukrainian government – a plan, she stressed, that would involve Biden and his then-top aide, and current National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan.

Donate to Azov Nazi Psychopaths Via Your Credit Card

By Kurt Nimmo, October 28, 2022

In September, the Azov Nazis came to America in search of loot to finance their ongoing effort to murder and ethnically cleanse any hint of Russian ethnicity in Ukraine.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Asleep on the Job. “US Army’s 101st Airborne deployed to combat zone for the first time since WW II”

By Renee Parsons, October 28, 2022

As the Democrats and its mockingbird media remain panic-stricken with the promise of the 2022 mid term elections bringing a red-hot tsunami, the question is whether the tyrannical Anglo Saxon Alliance (ASA) (as represented by the US and UK) will escalate the Ukraine conflict to create a nuclear related threat sufficient to defer the upcoming election.

