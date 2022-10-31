Fake News at the University: In Defence of Dr. Oz

By Dr. Emanuel Garcia

Global Research, October 31, 2022

By Dr. Emanuel Garcia

Global Research, October 31, 2022

***

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Today I received a copy of an article published in The Daily Pennsylvanian, the student newspaper for the University of Pennsylvania, about Dr. Mehmet Oz.

I had been contacted by the article’s author and spent about 30 minutes on the phone with him answering questions about Dr. Oz, who was a classmate at Penn Med. I told him a number of things about Mehmet: that we had played some basketball together, that we had participated in a study group for final exams (in which he was a highly intelligent contributor), that we had also joined a loosely-formed group known as “The Granolas”, whose focus was nutrition, lifestyle and other subjects not generally covered in our curriculum. I mentioned too that our diverging interests – his in surgery and mine in psychoanalysis and psychiatry – had us moving along different educational and social lines at Penn.

I said that Mehmet was very smart, very accomplished and well-liked, and that he was always, in my interactions with him, straight up, a “what you see is what you get” kinda guy. I told Mr. Mitovich, the article’s author, that I had never watched Dr. Oz’s TV show and had not been in touch with Oz since graduation in 1986.

Most important, however, was what I related when asked about Oz’s run for the Senate in Pennsylvania: that he would be a breath of fresh air in a corrupt political system, and that I would vote for him because he was a Constitutionalist. I know that politics is a rough business and I have no illusions about politicians of any stripe, but I took pains to make this point.

One would think that this particular declaration should have been included in an article on “the Senate candidate’s career trajectory”. It was not.

So here is, I think, yet another example of how journalism – even at the University level – is corrupted by bias. An honest journalist would have mentioned this honest positive comment from someone who has had no personal interest or connection with Oz after medical school. I’m not Mehmet’s friend and I daresay Oz, if he remembers me, remembers me only vaguely.

This of course calls attention to one major aspect of biased news reporting that has spread out over our world like a real, and not phoney, pandemic: the act of exclusion. The CDC and the NIAID and Big Pharma have made an art form of it, given the information they failed to tell us about the lethal Corona inoculations.

It is a pity that Fake News has infested even the University. Then again, what else would one expect these days?

However, I’ve made the effort to let Mr. Mitovich know my concerns and perhaps he will do the honorable thing and make a small but telling revision to the post in his newspaper, and give us all a little bit of much-needed hope in journalists of the future.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Dr. Garcia is a Philadelphia-born psychoanalyst and psychiatrist who emigrated to New Zealand in 2006. He has authored articles ranging from explorations of psychoanalytic technique, the psychology of creativity in music (Mahler, Rachmaninoff, Scriabin, Delius), and politics. He is also a poet, novelist and theatrical director. He retired from psychiatric practice in 2021 after working in the public sector in New Zealand.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Activist Post

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Emanuel Garcia, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/fake-news-university-defence-dr-oz/5797634