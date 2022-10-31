Video: His Wife’s Plea: The Case for Julian Assange

Lawyer Stella Moris discusses her husband’s liberty and the free internet

By UnHerd

Global Research, October 31, 2022

The Post 8 August 2022

The case of Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder who published huge troves of sensitive government documents and classified military logs, has been going on for over a decade. Assange has been under house arrest, hidden from extradition inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London and since 2019 has been held in Belmarsh prison. 

During that time, he has married and had two children with a lawyer called Stella Moris. Moris first met Assange as a researcher on his case and they were forced to conduct their relationship under close surveillance. Moris’ fears for her husband are not only personal but philosophical, she wonders what precedent Assange’s case will set for press freedom.

Will Assange be remembered as a pioneer of the free internet or as one of its victims?

With his extradition case looming, UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers met Stella Moris to hear her case for her husband, Julian Assange.

