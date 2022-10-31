Video: Who Blew Up Nord Stream Pipelines? A Mystery!

By Matt Orfalea

Global Research, October 31, 2022

Matt Orfalea 23 October 2022

Carefully documented video below on Who Blew Up Nord Stream Pipeline

Nord Stream which originates in Russia passes through the territorial waters of four EU member states including Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. Permission was provided and approved by the parliaments of those countries prior to construction.

Moreover, the Nord Stream pipelines also required the approval of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, which were part of the consultative process prior to construction.

Bombshell: From a legal standpoint (International Law: UN Charter, Law of the Sea) this was not a terrorist attack against Russia, it was a U.S. Act of War against the European Union.

The deliberate destruction of said “properties” within a country’s territorial waters by or on behalf of a foreign state actor constitutes an act of war.

And who was that foreign state actor?

EU politicians and the Western media in chorus place the blame on Russia.

Russia Did It.

Michel Chossudovsky, November 1, 2022

“La Classe Politique“: High Treason

America is no longer “An Ally” of the EU. Quite the opposite. The insidious role of the US in carrying out acts of sabotage against the EU is amply documented. Beyond doubt.

Meanwhile corrupt EU politicians are not only blaming Russia, they are setting the stage for the destruction of the European Union on behalf of Washington.

They are “Sleeping with the Enemy” to the Detriment of the People of Europe.

Treason constitutes an act of betrayal by European politicians in high office on behalf of a foreign power, which through various means is actively and deliberately triggering economic and social chaos in both Western and Eastern Europe.

The U.S. is not an ally of the EU. Quite the opposite. Washington is waging war against Europe, with the support of corrupt government officials in high office. It’s an act of treason.

The media is also complicit i.e. in sustaining a flow of lies. The unspoken objective is to provide a human face to these acts of treason.

Treason at the highest levels of government.

What is required is “Regime Change” throughout the European Union as well criminal prosecutions directed against corrupt politicians.

See the following:

The original source of this article is Matt Orfalea

Copyright © Matt Orfalea, Matt Orfalea, 2022

