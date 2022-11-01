UN General Assembly says Israel must get rid of its nuclear arsenal

By i24 News

November 01, 2022: Information Clearing House  “Five countries opposed the resolution on the ‘risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East’

The United Nations General Assembly First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security issues, called on Israel to get rid of all its atomic weapons and place its nuclear sites under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency in a 152 to 5 vote.

Five countries – Canada, Israel, Micronesia, Palau and the United States – opposed the resolution on Friday over the “risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.” Twenty-four other countries abstained, including members of the European Union.

The resolution, submitted by Egypt, was sponsored by the Palestinian Authority and 19 countries, including Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

Egypt’s text focuses on Israel as one of the nine countries believed to possess nuclear weapons, which the Jewish state has never officially acknowledged.The results of a General Assembly vote on a resolution is shown on a screen during a special session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, United States.

The resolution notes that Israel is the only country in the Middle East and one of the few among the 193 UN member states not to have signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). 

It further calls on the Jewish state “to accede to the Treaty without further delay, not to develop, produce, test or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons, to renounce possession of nuclear weapons, and to place all of its unsafeguarded nuclear facilities under full-scope Agency safeguards as an important confidence-building measure among all states in the region and as a step towards strengthening peace and security.”

In a debate on the issue earlier this month, Israeli envoy to the UN Michal Maayan said the NPT is only relevant as long as it is respected and is not a remedy for the “unique security challenges” of the Middle East.

“Four out of five cases of serious violations of the NPT have occurred in the Middle East since it came into force,” she explained, referring to Iran’s illicit nuclear program and undeclared nuclear activities in Syria.

Maayan also explained that it is impossible to talk about a regional security architecture around the nuclear issue in a situation where Middle Eastern countries do not recognize Israel’s right to exist, stressing that this position is “untenable.”

See also

Israel’s secret, illegal biological war against Arabs

Israel Is About to Judge Netanyahu’s Crimes.The Verdict Hangs in the Balance: Voter suppression. Incitement to hatred. Eternalizing occupation. Spitting on American Jews.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/57318.htm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: