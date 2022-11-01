Video: U.S. Strategic Nuclear Policy, an Oral History

Part I

By Sandia National Labs

Global Research, November 01, 2022

Sandia National Labs 4 December 2018

U.S. Strategic Nuclear Policy, An Oral History explores the origins of United States strategic nuclear policy and how it evolved.

The documentary looks at this topic through the oral history of key participants including Robert McNamara, Edward Teller, James Schlesinger, Andrew Goodpaster, Harold Brown, Richard Garwin and William Kaufmann.

The video largely presents the “official” history and narrative, upholding the nuclear weapons program as a means to means to saving lives.

Global Research is featuring this video for information purposes.

This video was originally published in December 2018.

