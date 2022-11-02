The Ever Widening War

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, November 02, 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

American soldiers are now in Ukraine. Allegedly, they are there only to monitor what is happening to the arms deliveries from the US and NATO countries.

As previously reported, not all of the vast amount of heavy weapons sent by the West end up on the battlefield. Instead, some find their way into the weapons market where they are sold to who for who’s profit? The same with the money, much of which ends up in unintended pockets.

The US State Department’s explanation is that the US troops are in Ukraine, not to fight, but to “assist the government of Ukraine with handling US security assistance.” In other words, to identify and stop the theft of resources meant for war against Russia.

But why is this the job of uniformed troops?

Is this a way to sneak US uniformed soldiers into Ukraine and maneuver them into combat?

Only people my age, students at the time, remember how the CIA maneuvered the Kennedy White House into involving the US in war in Vietnam. President Kennedy caught on and intended to withdraw, but the CIA killed him before he could.

President Johnson, realizing that the South Vietnamese government was losing the war, used the alleged firing on two US destroyers in the Gulf of Tonkin to escalate the war. On August 7, 1964, a stupid Congress railroaded by patriotic fervor passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution. This authorized President Johnson to take whatever measures he thought were necessary to promote peace and security in southeast Asia. This mindless resolution gave Johnson the legal basis for the US war in Vietnam, the total opposite of “peace and security.”

Considering the extraordinary number of Washington implemented false flag attacks, should we expect another one in Ukraine that involves the US in war against Russia? Are the 30,000 US/Nato soldiers positioned on Ukraine’s border there in anticipation of a false flag? See this.

Putin, being a liberal in his outlook, is incapable of comprehending the evil that he faces. He still thinks it is just a misunderstanding that can be resolved diplomatically. Consequently, he doesn’t use the force at his disposal to end the conflict, as he thinks that a demonstration of Russian force would prevent a diplomatic solution. By refusing to bring the conflict to an end in a military victory, Putin provides Washington the time it needs to further expand the war and bases surrounding Russia. The limited go-slow war has proven to be a strategic blunder for the Kremlin. If wider war breaks out, the Kremlin’s limited mobilization will leave Russia with insufficient troops to protect the country’s borders, thus forcing the use of nuclear weapons. It seems Russia’s “limited military operation” was undertaken without thought of its consequences.

As Washington seems more determined to prevail over Russia (and China) than to avoid nuclear war, the outlook is dismal.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Paul Craig Roberts is a renowned author and academic, chairman of The Institute for Political Economy where this article was originally published. Dr. Roberts was previously associate editor and columnist for The Wall Street Journal. He was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy during the Reagan Administration. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-ever-widening-war/5797891