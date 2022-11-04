United Nations Votes to Condemn US Blockade by 185 to 2

By Cuba Solidarity Campaign

Global Research, November 04, 2022

Cuba Solidarity Campaign 3 November 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

The United Nations General Assembly has voted for the 30th year to condemn the US blockade and in support for Cuba’s resolution calling for an end to the US governments unilateral sanctions against the country which have been in place for over 60 years.

The vote was 185:2 in favour of the Cuban motion with the US and Israel voting against and Brazil and Ukraine abstaining.

Speaker after speaker addressed the UNGA to condemn the US sanctions, Cuba’s continued inclusion on the US ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism List’, and to praise the island’s internationalism.

Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, Nerys Dockery, said that as her country’s youngest and first female representative says she owes her ability to deliver her speech to Cuba. Only five months ago she was facing losing her right eye, she said, but it was saved by a Cuban optician. She asked

“what justifies Cuba, a small Caribbean nation, which has such a disproportionately positive impact on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and whose internationalism and humanitarianism has saved, impacted and empowered so many human lives. What justifies it continuing to be burdened and limited by an outdated embargo.”

The Peruvian representative said,

“Any measure that leads to adverse humanitarian consequences on the population by any state must be suspended immediately. The blockade violates the right to life and health of all the Cuban people.”

Closing his speech the Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez appealed:

“Let Cuba live in peace. Cuba would be better off without the blockade. Every Cuban family would be better off without the blockade. The US would be better off without the blockade.”

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is from Cuba Solidarity Campaign

The original source of this article is Cuba Solidarity Campaign

Copyright © Cuba Solidarity CampaignCuba Solidarity Campaign, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/united-nations-votes-to-condemn-us-blockade-by-185-to-2/5798162

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: