German Doctors Lament “Stagnating” Vaccination Campaign as the Health Ministry Sits on Millions of Doses that Will Never be Administered

By eugyppius

November 08, 2022

eugyppius: a plague chronicle 7 November 2022

We are now two months into the bivalent booster vaccination campaign, and interest remains more lukewarm than ever:

Family physicians are seeing less interest in vaccination against Corona, according to data from a physicians’ professional organisation. “Vaccination is our best sword in the fight against severe outcomes. It’s therefore that much more regrettable that the vaccination campaign is currently stagnating,” the national chairman of the German General Practitioners’ Association, Markus Beier, said …

Doctors no longer receive nearly as many requests for vaccination from patients as the Standing Commission on Vaccination recommends be vaccinated, Beier said. “Of course, our doctors use every opportunity in their practices to educate patients about vaccination, but the results is now rather meagre.” The truth must be told: “The run on Corona vaccinations has now slowed to a crawl.”

This is rough news especially for the vaccinators in the German Health Ministry, who rolled out their truly dismal “Ich schütze mich” (“I protect myself”) ad campaign less than a month ago – to absolutely no effect whatsoever.

Screen grab from one of the bafflingly bad Ich schütze mich ads. The student Marla explains that she’s chosen to protect herself so that she can maintain her sense of taste and smell.

As with many of the most important stories, this one has been carefully downplayed by the press. The only commentary I can find is this tepid piece in FAZ, which complains about “the aggressive counter-campaign from the ranks of the antivaxxers.” Maybe vaccine critics have changed a few minds here or there, but it’s nothing in comparison to what the vaccinators have done to their own cause. Never before in history have Germans been so rapidly and so widely exposed to a new pharmaceutical as they have to the Corona vaccines, and now that personal experience of the jabs is at an all-time high, enthusiasm could hardly be lower. This is the final repudiation of the vaccinators, and the one that matters the most.

The original source of this article is eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Copyright © eugyppiuseugyppius: a plague chronicle, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/german-doctors-lament-stagnating-vaccination-campaign-health-ministry-sits-millions-doses-will-never-administered/5798438

