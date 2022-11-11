The 2022 Midterm – Yet Another Steal?

By Joachim Hagopian

Global Research, November 11, 2022

***

This week’s Big Event – the US midterm election result, it’s proven to be yet another likely scam election. But then how can we honestly expect a different result if the identified problems that rigged the stolen 2020 election have never been fixed or resolved?

The definition of stupidity is repeating the same mistakes over and over again, expecting a different outcome each time. We learned the pathetic evidence in detail how the Democrats stole the 2020 election.

A majority of Americans even agree that election results were illegally altered and flipped by fraud, yet have the evidence of stuffed ballots and proven mail-in fraud, the tampered Dominion electronic vote flip at 4AM from overseas switching votes via unprotected internet access so that a repeated debacle is inevitably doomed to be painfully repeated on November 8th to even further make more a mockery of the United States as the one-time beacon of democratic freedom. Sadly, the only democratic freedom still alive in America today is the freedom of the Democratic Party to steal yet another national election. Why hasn’t America bothered to even correct these identified election crimes?

Because the Deep State cabal consisting of the Democrats in collusion with the RINO Republicans, the GOP establishment of Bush-McCain-Romney-McConnell types has been allowed to steal yet another super important US election to ensure that our constitutional republic is totally destroyed. And unbelievably, the same swing states identified in 2020 for unlawfully swinging the election are all at it once again – Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania and Michigan, making certain that the leftist overthrow of America is complete, that fraud will forever rule and that the US has been turned into a bloated, corrupt beyond repair banana republic.

Despite numerous campaign professionals, pollsters, and even MSM pundits conceding strong Republican gains across the country were expected, the 2022 election appears rigged from the start.

Early Tuesday morning in Arizona’s Maricopa County, the Phoenix area again, the same notorious county guilty of fraud in 2020, reported that dozens of its electronic voting machines had “printing issues.” And of course, wouldn’t you know it, the 20% of the dysfunctional Maricopa County machines reporting tabulating problems were primarily in precincts that consistently vote Republican. On Wednesday night November 9th, Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake spoke to Tucker Carlson on Fox News:

I feel 100% certain I am going to win. The question is how big will that win be? Can you believe this, Tucker? We still have 650,000 votes that have not been counted. And guess who these voters are? They’re the people who showed up on election day. They’re the people, 275,000 of them are people who brought their ballot to polls on election day because they don’t trust the mail and they don’t trust the drop boxes. So guess who those voters are? They’re our voters. And we’re only down by a few thousand votes right now. When those votes come in, we’re going to see a lot of liberal minds kind of blowing up.

Kari Lake maintains confidence in victory, boldly vowing as priority #1 to remedy all these dubious voting improprieties racking her state. On top of this Southwest sabotage, after initially claiming that all vote counts would be completed this week by Friday, the latest from the Maricopa County election officials is that they may be working through to Thanksgiving or even Christmas.

Kari Lake was being diplomatic when she questioned the tabulating machines unable to count votes on Tuesday morning as “incompetence,” when such hugely significant elections are repeatedly botched every time out by the same county notorious as a Democratic stronghold for causing setbacks that harm the GOP chances, a pattern that cannot be by coincidence alone.

The Gateway Pundit reported that in Detroit ballots were moved in the middle of the night well after the deadline.

Also, after trailing all evening, there were two distinct ballot drops suddenly that permitted incumbent Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to soar to victory by the familiar “drop and roll” method, with each subsequent drop containing nearly every ballot another vote for Whitmer.

Recall that this same overly familiar tactic was used at 4AM on the night of November 3rd, 2020 to falsify Biden’s illegit election. So-called “glitches” in electronic voting machines in 2020 along with suspicious illegal ballot drops, long after deadlines were the exact same fraudulent methods used to steal the 2020 election. The Democrats logically figure if their methods of cheating were successful to overturn every past election, reasoning that if it ain’t broken, why fix it?

And ever since, Democrats have been calling anyone who questions the legitimacy of stolen contests “election deniers,” now increasingly deemed threats to democracy, criminalized as enemies of the state. With history appearing to repeat itself here, unless we stop these ruthless would-be killers of free democratic elections now, the global tyranny of their one world governance will soon be irreversible.

In the meantime, current Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy just sent a letter to his caucus announcing his intention to run for the Speaker of the House position to replace the scandalous, soon retiring current holder Democrat Nancy Pelosi. Though McCarthy was hoping to make his big public announcement on Tuesday night, instead he waited till after 2AM in a four-minute speech to claim that when they wake up Wednesday morning, Republicans will be the majority party in the House.

But even as late as Thursday night, still too many races remain too close to call.

That said, the GOP is expected to have more members in Congress than Democrats, but just barely more. The “red tsunami” expected never materialized, and in January, McCarthy will take an ever-so-thinnest sliver of a majority to the new 2023 House session, having to make concessions along the way as the new Speaker. It appears that the big red wave dried up to a mere drip drop due to the infamous ballot drops the Dems pulled in the 2020 Trump steal.

The Senate also is even less certain for a GOP majority. In the contentious battleground swing state of Georgia, on December 6th Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock will face off in a runoff, both pulling under 50% with less than 1% between them due a libertarian candidate playing the spoiler with 2% of the total vote. A suspicious ballot drop and roll in Georgia may have forced the runoff to deny Herschel’s victory outright.

Though the Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Warnock may have less personal baggage, Herschel was the Heisman Trophy winner who took his Georgia Bulldogs to the championship and played a few years in the NFL. His star power backed by Trump lifted him from a field of half dozen hopefuls in the primary. With Trump backed Republican challengers in both Nevada and Arizona giving the Democrat incumbents a race down to the wire, it may still be days or even weeks before the final votes are counted and Americans will know which party holds the majority. With 78% of the Nevada votes tallied, Republican Adam Laxalt holds a 2% edge while Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly is just ahead of GOP challenger Blake Masters. It’s quite feasible that the Georgia runoff in December will determine the Senate majority party.

With all the recent polls leading up to Tuesday’s election showing that 3 out of 4 Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction under the current Biden regime, the consensus was that the Republicans would do far better than they have. As more information comes in, it’s apparent that the Democrats have been repeatedly caught again, sneaking more drop and roll of illegal ballots in Georgia, and the incumbent Democratic governor races in Michigan and Minnesota. So why would the most unpopular president in all US history that according to the official Big Lie we’re supposed to actually believe received in 2020 the most votes of all presidential candidates in all American history, why would Biden’s midterm election turn out any different, when the political party with majority power being so publicly rebuked by US citizens would miraculously once again defy all odds, and the GOP barely picks up seats in Congress.

Again, it defies all logic, all reason and all of history, more than strongly indicating that what they did to steal the 2020 election, they did again to repeat another steal in this week’s midterm, treasonous fraud committed by the exact same method of fake ballot dumps all going to the Democratic candidates. The answers to the questions below are all obvious…

Why are 49 out of 50 states still using proven unreliable, easily tampered with electronic voting machines?

Unlike many other nations around the world, like France that switched over to paper ballot voting only, why does the US refuse to fix this problem? Unless it wants to make sure that voter fraud continues?

Why is the same criminal Democratic Party in all the same states allowed to steal yet another election? Unless the powers-that-shouldn’t-be want the party that is fast destroying America to finish the job.

In this modern day and age, there is absolutely zero excuse to keep failing to fix the known preventable problems from recurring over and over again, unless powers-that-shouldn’t-be want America destroyed.

Despite so much irrefutable proof of treasonous election fraud already from the last illegitimate national election, yet again DNC traitors are rearing their ugly heads, trying to steal yet more crucial midterm elections, perhaps even America’s last. If We the People fail to stop them this time, the leftist Democrats realize their power to completely demolish the US may well be vanquished and averted if the Demon-Crats lose their present majority in both the House and Senate. Thus, they’ve resorted to frantic desperation tactics that are already being uncovered and exposed, to preserve their majority power in the legislative branch at all cost. Our Founding Fathers’ brilliant checks and balances system allows us to stop the weak, controlled puppet president only if a Republican majority is achieved in the legislative branch to effectively counter and oppose the Democrats’ destructive treasonous agenda.

However, with infiltration by so many RINO Republicans voting alongside the Democrats, even a GOP majority in Congress may not prove enough to stop the criminal cabal’s controlled demolition of the US. Washington is so compromised by embedded treasonous fraudsters, captured completely through sexual blackmail and bribery, puppets continue doing what they’re told, totally owned by the genocidal bloodline controllers.

Days ahead of this week’s election, the legacy media whores were hyping that “security officials are concerned about claims of a hacked (or stolen) election.” The November 4th USA Today lead sentence fears:

Fake cyber narratives about a stolen or rigged election are an acute concern, according to authorities who fear they could undermine the process and lead to more Jan. 6-style political violence… What cyber analysts fear most is fake narratives about hacked elections undermining integrity.

The cabal criminals will be closing in on all of us who speak the truth, calling the truth “misinformation” and the truthtellers “enemies of the state,” in order to continue spewing out their false narrative lies. It’s very predictable now. So, when crooks rig more elections and smart enough people are catching on, daring to confront the authorities’ lies as a vain attempt to cover up so many blatant anomalies and inept desperado mistakes, building up overwhelming evidence of election fraud, truthtellers will be cast as dangerous criminals for daring to question their thoroughly corrupt government’s illegal tyranny.

The Deep State cabal is trying to cover all its bases, because the perps want to be cocksure their crooked ways are protected with impunity. Through their deceptive divide and conquer Modus Operandi, the bloodline controllers are pressing for a full-blown civil war in America between the criminal puppet elite buffered by their dumbed down robots fighting against the growing number of honest citizens, mostly comprised of patriots and veterans joined by law enforcement and military personnel determined to restore and defend America’s constitutional rights and oaths. As law abiding citizens on the right side of history, we’re protecting our constitutional rights, liberties and freedom against traitors and miscreants.

Again, from the USA Today article, Suzanne Spaulding, former top Department of Homeland Security official that headed its election security efforts, states:

Conspiracy theories will take hold in a substantial segment of the population and could lead to additional political violence.

Never mind that so many conspiracy theories have proven far more accurate accounts of history than countless government false narratives or that nefarious criminal organizations like the CIA invented the term “conspiracy theory,” solely to undermine the credibility and reputation of those intelligent enough to know that Lee Harvey Oswald was not the lone gunman behind the JFK assassination. Yet by their factual misdeeds, it’s too often these 3-letter government agencies like the DHS, the CIA and FBI that are the criminal handlers of blamed patsies that wantonly at will violate constitutional laws with impunity and themselves a far more menace to society than conspiracy theorists. Let’s start either abolishing them or at least start prosecuting them for their endless litany of crimes.

*

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of “Don’t Let the Bastards Getcha Down,” exposing a faulty US military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elite design. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In Los Angeles he found himself battling the largest county child protective services in the nation within America’s thoroughly broken and corrupt child welfare system.

The experience in both the military and child welfare system prepared him well as a researcher and independent journalist, exposing the evils of Big Pharma and how the Rockefeller controlled medical and psychiatric system inflict more harm than good, case in point the current diabolical pandemic hoax and genocide. As an independent journalist for over the last decade, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, like Global Research, lewrockwell.com and currently https://jameshfetzer.org. As a published bestselling author on Amazon of a 5-book volume series entitled Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State, his A-Z sourcebook series exposes the global pedophilia scourge is available free at https://pedoempire.org/contents/. Joachim also hosts the Revolution Radio weekly broadcast “Cabal Empire Exposed,” every Friday morning at 6AM EST (ID: revradio, password: rocks!)

