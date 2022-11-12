Stolen Election Update. “Mysterious Sharp Upward Readjustment of the Count for Democratic Candidates”

Fair Elections in Blue States Are Not Possible

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, November 11, 2022

The same swing states where the last presidential election was stolen are again showing the mysterious sharp upward readjustment of the vote count for Democrat candidates.  In Arizona where election day vote counting is on hold, mysterious tranches of votes keep arriving days after the election for the Democrat candidate for governor–17,000 here, 5,000 there.  Tucker Carlson asked who benefits from long delays in vote counting.  He investigated and reported that a Democrat won in 12 out of 13 delays in arriving at the outcome.

Here is a report showing the same spikes in votes for Democrats in last Tuesday’s election that we saw in the stolen presidential election.  These spikes don’t happen for Republicans except when computer adjustments of the margins of victory for Democrats become too large to be believable.  Then there is a spike in the red vote to eliminate the unbelievable margin of Democrat victory. See this

The fact of the matter is that power, not democracy, is the Democrats’ goal.  Their goal of revolutionizing society and over-riding parental authority, the traditional family, and Constitutional rights such as the First and Second Amendments leaves no room for self-government by the people.  The American people are being coerced into the revolution by the education system that is used to indoctrinate children and by “crises,” such as the “war on terror” and “covid pandemic,” that are used to vitiate the US Constitution. 

The revolution is gradual but steady.  Younger generations are born into “the new normality” and think that all that is being erased is “white racism” and an unfounded belief that some sexual preferences are perverse.

Every week that passes brings new restraints on liberty.  We have reached the point where challenges to official narratives are censored and MAGA Republicans are fired and refused jobs by a new generation of Woke business executives. 

The FBI and Department of Justice (sic) are politicized and used with impunity as weapons in the hands of Democrats.

And still Americans vote for Democrats?   

Paul Craig Roberts is a renowned author and academic, chairman of The Institute for Political Economy where this article was originally published. Dr. Roberts was previously associate editor and columnist for The Wall Street Journal. He was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy during the Reagan Administration. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from @kcelections / Twitter

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/stolen-election-update/5798815

