Spread the Word: Download a Free Copy of “The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity” by Michel Chossudovsky

By The Global Research Team

Global Research, November 13, 2022

To our readers and contributors,

We appreciate all the support you have shared with us, especially in the last two years when disinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic imperiled the lives of all mankind. Thank you for holding the line.

Prof. Michel Chossudovsky has recently released his eBook entitled The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity.

As a means to reaching out to millions of people worldwide whose lives have been affected by the corona crisis, we have decided in the course of the next few weeks to distribute the eBook for FREE.

To support the eBook project, you can make a donation by accessing Global Research's DonorBox "Worldwide Corona Crisis" Campaign Page

We also invite you to become a member of Global Research.

We will shortly be opening a readers’ comment page on the eBook.

Spread the word worldwide.

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-3-0,  Year: 2022,  PDF Ebook,  Pages: 164, 15 Chapters

Thank you for supporting independent media.

