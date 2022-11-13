U.S. Has Now Spent $60 Billion for Ukraine’s War

By Eric Zuesse

On October 11th, the Kiel Institute for World Economy’s “Ukraine Support Tracker” headlined “US significantly expands support, Europe lags behind” and reported

The US has again significantly expanded its pledges of support for Ukraine in recent weeks. European countries, on the other hand, have made only a few new pledges. In addition, the aid announced by EU countries has been slow to reach Ukraine. These are the results of the latest update of the Ukraine Support Tracker. The analysis on heavy weapons has been considerably expanded in this release.

In the period now additionally covered by the Ukraine Support Tracker (August 4 to October 3), the US made new pledges of just under 12 billion euros, bringing the total to just over 52 billion euros in military, financial, and humanitarian aid. EU countries and institutions expanded their commitments by only about 1.4 billion euros over the same period, and now collectively reach just over 29 billion euros.

One dollar =.97 euro.

Those $52B U.S. are expenses from 22 January 2022 up through 3 October 2022, about 8.3 months, or $6.25B per month; so, up through now, around $60B U.S. thus far has been spent by the U.S. Government in its war against Russia that is being waged by Ukrainian troops in the battlefields of Ukraine, which adjoins Russia. The prize for the U.S. Government would be to become enabled to place its missiles on Ukraine’s Russian border around 300 miles away from Moscow in order to blitz-nuclear annihilate Russia’s central command in a first-strike nuclear attack so that Russia will have only around five minutes to launch its retaliatory weapons (making that virtually impossible).

American weapons manufacturers also are profiting enormously from this, as are other U.S. international corporations, such as ExxonMobil, and Cargill. By contrast, U.S. consumers suffer greatly increased inflation from it.

Europe is being destroyed by it (huge inflation, etc.), and so the publics there are demonstrating against this war, but the war in Ukraine wasn’t at all a factor determining how Americans voted in the November 8th mid-term congressional elections — it was a non-existent priority to them: only 2% of the voters said that they were interested in “Foreign policy” matters at all. It’s a perfect electorate for the military-industrial complex, international corporations, etc., to control: they aren’t even interested in it, at all, perfectly manipulable by the billionaires and their media, in order for them to vote for the billionaires’ candidates of both Parties — and both Parties’ candidates supported (and voted in Congress for) this $60B federal expense; they’re like a pair of twins that have the same brain and are connected at the head, but far longer-lasting.

