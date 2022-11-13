Video: Dr. McCullough Facing Certifications Revocation for Alleged “False…Information” Dissemination

By Dr. Peter McCullough and Kristina Borjesson

Government orchestrated attacks against high-profile physicians successfully treating covid patients with early treatment protocols and warning about the dangers of covid vaccines continue, with world renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough as one of their latest targets.

In this interview, Dr. McCullough, who describes himself as the first physician in the U.S. to face losing his board certifications for political reasons, lays out the details of his experience.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/Usd1lkVT6tmn/

