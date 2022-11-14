Video: Russia’s De-militarization of Ukraine Continues. US Sending Decades-Old Arms to Kiev

By Brian Berletic

Global Research, November 14, 2022

The New Atlas 12 November 2022

***

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for November 11, 2022:

Russia completes withdrawal from Kherson city to east bank of the Dnieper River;

Ukraine has lost its last major opportunity to corner and destroy/capture large numbers of Russian forces/equipment;

Russia continues stated process of de-militarizing Ukraine;

US aid to Ukraine becomes increasingly unrealistic

Hawk missiles designed in the 1960s and unused for 2 decades are being “refurbished” for a lack of better options;

“Avenger” systems to be sent in small numbers (4) which are essentially Stinger missiles attached to a Hummer – after training for Ukrainian operators is completed;

Dwindling amounts of basic ammunition continue to be sent to Ukraine, prolonging the conflict, but not in quantities to even allow Ukraine to hold what it has;

As Russian forces withdrew from Kherson city, they advanced elsewhere in southern and northern Donbass.

*

Brian Joseph Thomas Berletic, is an ex- US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok

Sources

The original source of this article is The New Atlas

Copyright © Brian Berletic, The New Atlas, 2022

