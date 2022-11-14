Video: Russia’s De-militarization of Ukraine Continues. US Sending Decades-Old Arms to Kiev

By Brian Berletic

Global Research, November 14, 2022

The New Atlas 12 November 2022

***

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for November 11, 2022:

  • Russia completes withdrawal from Kherson city to east bank of the Dnieper River;
  • Ukraine has lost its last major opportunity to corner and destroy/capture large numbers of Russian forces/equipment;
  • Russia continues stated process of de-militarizing Ukraine;
  • US aid to Ukraine becomes increasingly unrealistic
  • Hawk missiles designed in the 1960s and unused for 2 decades are being “refurbished” for a lack of better options;
  • “Avenger” systems to be sent in small numbers (4) which are essentially Stinger missiles attached to a Hummer – after training for Ukrainian operators is completed;
  • Dwindling amounts of basic ammunition continue to be sent to Ukraine, prolonging the conflict, but not in quantities to even allow Ukraine to hold what it has;
  • As Russian forces withdrew from Kherson city, they advanced elsewhere in southern and northern Donbass.

*

Brian Joseph Thomas Berletic, is an ex- US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok

Sources

US Department of Defense – $400 Million in Additional Assistance for Ukraine (November 10, 2022): https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases…

US DoD – Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing Nov. 10, 2022: https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcri…

CSIS – Missile Defense Project, Pantsir S-1: https://missilethreat.csis.org/defsys…

CSIS – Can the United States Do More for Ukrainian Air Defense?: https://www.csis.org/analysis/can-uni…

Featured image is from The Cradle

The original source of this article is The New Atlas

Copyright © Brian BerleticThe New Atlas, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-russia-de-militarization-ukraine-continues-us-sending-decades-old-arms-kiev/5799003

