Misinformation: AP Admits Erroneously Reporting Russian Attack on Poland

By John Leake

Global Research, November 17, 2022

Courageous Discourse

False flag or accidental missile strike on Polish border identified in 2019 simulation as possible spark for a nuclear war with Russia. Do the hawks in Washington want nuclear war?

On March 4, 2022, Harry J. Kazianis—director of defense studies at the Center for the National Interest in Washington DC—wrote a provocative piece in the Federalist titled, “Nato Intervention in Ukraine Could Spark Nuclear War. Here’s How It Could Happen.”

Yesterday I was reminded of this article when I saw reports of a purportedly Russian missile strike just inside of Polish territory. Though I sensed that this report was probably false, I still found it frightening, because it is precisely such an attack that was identified as THE SPARK for nuclear war in a 2019 simulation described by Mr. Kazianis.

The Spark

Here is where things take a turn for the worst. A Russian ballistic missile’s guidance system fails and crash-lands into NATO member Poland, killing 34 civilians as it tragically lands into a populated village along the Polish-Ukraine border. While the missile was not directed at Poland intentionally, pictures on social media show children crying for their mothers and bodies left unrecognizable, and demands for justice and revenge mount.

From here the situation rapidly escalates, leading inexorably to a nuclear exchange that kills a billion people.

As I suspected, the AP Report was false, as AP admitted in today’s Correction (see below).

I wasn’t at all surprised to read in the correction that the missile was “most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.” The question of why Ukrainian forces fired a missile towards Poland without proper guidance is apparently not being asked by our mainstream media, and perhaps not even by whoever is calling the shots of US-Nato policy in Ukraine.

What concerns me is that THE SPARK identified in the 2019 simulation is well-known to people in Ukraine who seem to be doing everything in their power to induce direct Nato involvement in the war with Russia.

I also question the wisdom of printing such highly inflammatory reports based on the verbal assurances of “a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity.”

Aren’t WE THE PEOPLE tired of being misinformed and manipulated by senior intelligence officials who speak on condition of anonymity?

After the abysmal performance of our intelligence and military establishments in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya, aren’t WE THE PEOPLE tired of our country being dragged into wars thousands of miles from our territory—wars that kill and maim hundreds of thousands, achieve nothing, and even make matters worse?

Now we’re not talking about ISIS maniacs being unleashed on Iraq after the US pulls out, or Afghanistan given back to the Taliban after twenty years of US blood and treasure was spilled in that godforsaken country. Now we’re talking about the dramatically elevated risk of nuclear war with Russia.

Is it possible that certain hawks in Washington want nuclear war with Russia?

John Leake is a True Crime Writer. Coauthor with Dr. Peter McCullough of “The Courage to Face COVID-19.: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Biopharmaceutical Complex.”

