This Week’s Most Popular Articles

Global Research, November 18, 2022
Video: 90 Sudden or Unexpected Canadian Doctor Deaths: Dr. William Markis Interview
William Markis, November 13 , 2022
Is There Graphene Oxide Inside the Shots? Mainstream Media Article on Physician Who Filmed Structures Resembling Circuitry and Microchips in Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Paul Anthony Taylor, November 12 , 2022
How Blackrock Investment Fund Triggered the Global Energy Crisis
F. William Engdahl, November 16 , 2022
Gene-based Vaccination — Quo Vadis?
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, November 5 , 2022
Video: The Pfizer Vaccine and “Mrs. 4.5 Billion Doses”. EUC President Von Der Leyen Involved in Censorship, Surveillance, Coercion and Corruption
Mislav Kolakusic, November 13 , 2022
What Will the World Look Like in 2032? Reversing the Covid Narrative, Confronting “The Great Reset”, Restoring Democracy
Peter Koenig, November 12 , 2022
Stolen Election Update. “Mysterious Sharp Upward Readjustment of the Count for Democratic Candidates”
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, November 11 , 2022
Video: 32 Young Doctors in Canada All Dead in 6 to 8 Weeks
North American News 01, November 13 , 2022
Video: The “Death Tsunami” Is Here. “You should never ever take any Covid shot anymore”. Dr. Sherry Tenpenny
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, November 8 , 2022
Video: Russia’s De-militarization of Ukraine Continues. US Sending Decades-Old Arms to Kiev
Brian Berletic, November 14 , 2022
U.S. “Weaponized” Dollar Economics. “This Global Instrument of Fraud and World Dominance Must be Broken Once and For All”
Peter Koenig, November 16 , 2022
The Dark Origins of the Davos Great Reset
F. William Engdahl, October 31 , 2022
The Stage Is Set for US Combat Troops in Ukraine? The Russian Army’s “Kherson Retreat”
Mike Whitney, November 14 , 2022
Analysis on the US Midterm Elections. Voter Fraud?
Peter Koenig, November 15 , 2022
Canadian Professor Attacked by Mainstream Media for Opposing NATO Narrative on Ukraine
Aidan Jonah, November 14 , 2022
Video: In Denmark, Death Rates Skyrocket. Something Horrible Is Going on!
Dr. Drew Pinsky, November 17 , 2022
Are You Aware? And Are You Aware of Your Unawareness?
Thaddeus Kozinski, November 14 , 2022
The Big Lie: Worldwide Energy Shortage Plus Multiple Crises – All Manufactured – Meant for Destruction of Western Civilization
Peter Koenig, November 15 , 2022
Dr. Michael Yeadon on the Covid Crisis: The Most Important Single Message I’ve Ever Written
Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 12 , 2022
The Global Economic and Social Crisis Is a “Crime of Unimagined Proportions”
Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, November 14 , 2022
Viv Forbes, November 14 , 2022
The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2022
https://www.globalresearch.ca/this-weeks-most-popular-articles-80/5799519
Leave a Reply