This Week’s Most Popular Articles

Video: 90 Sudden or Unexpected Canadian Doctor Deaths: Dr. William Markis Interview

William Markis, November 13 , 2022

Is There Graphene Oxide Inside the Shots? Mainstream Media Article on Physician Who Filmed Structures Resembling Circuitry and Microchips in Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Paul Anthony Taylor, November 12 , 2022

How Blackrock Investment Fund Triggered the Global Energy Crisis

F. William Engdahl, November 16 , 2022

Gene-based Vaccination — Quo Vadis?

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, November 5 , 2022

Video: The Pfizer Vaccine and “Mrs. 4.5 Billion Doses”. EUC President Von Der Leyen Involved in Censorship, Surveillance, Coercion and Corruption

Mislav Kolakusic, November 13 , 2022

What Will the World Look Like in 2032? Reversing the Covid Narrative, Confronting “The Great Reset”, Restoring Democracy

Peter Koenig, November 12 , 2022

Stolen Election Update. “Mysterious Sharp Upward Readjustment of the Count for Democratic Candidates”

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, November 11 , 2022

Video: 32 Young Doctors in Canada All Dead in 6 to 8 Weeks

North American News 01, November 13 , 2022

Video: The “Death Tsunami” Is Here. “You should never ever take any Covid shot anymore”. Dr. Sherry Tenpenny

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, November 8 , 2022

Video: Russia’s De-militarization of Ukraine Continues. US Sending Decades-Old Arms to Kiev

Brian Berletic, November 14 , 2022

U.S. “Weaponized” Dollar Economics. “This Global Instrument of Fraud and World Dominance Must be Broken Once and For All”

Peter Koenig, November 16 , 2022

The Dark Origins of the Davos Great Reset

F. William Engdahl, October 31 , 2022

The Stage Is Set for US Combat Troops in Ukraine? The Russian Army’s “Kherson Retreat”

Mike Whitney, November 14 , 2022

Analysis on the US Midterm Elections. Voter Fraud?

Peter Koenig, November 15 , 2022

Canadian Professor Attacked by Mainstream Media for Opposing NATO Narrative on Ukraine

Aidan Jonah, November 14 , 2022

Video: In Denmark, Death Rates Skyrocket. Something Horrible Is Going on!

Dr. Drew Pinsky, November 17 , 2022

Are You Aware? And Are You Aware of Your Unawareness?

Thaddeus Kozinski, November 14 , 2022

The Big Lie: Worldwide Energy Shortage Plus Multiple Crises – All Manufactured – Meant for Destruction of Western Civilization

Peter Koenig, November 15 , 2022

Dr. Michael Yeadon on the Covid Crisis: The Most Important Single Message I’ve Ever Written

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 12 , 2022

The Global Economic and Social Crisis Is a “Crime of Unimagined Proportions”

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, November 14 , 2022

Not Green at All

Viv Forbes, November 14 , 2022

