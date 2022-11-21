Video: New Zealand and the World: “No-jab, no-job policy kicked in and irretrievably changed our lives and our country”

Red Remembrance Day Speech in Wellington on November 15, 2022. Dr. Emanuel Garcia

By Dr. Emanuel Garcia

Global Research, November 21, 2022

Coronavirus Plushie 17 November 2022

***

November 15th, 2021 was a defining point for many New Zealanders as the mandates and the no-jab, no-job policy kicked in and irretrievably changed our lives and the country itself. Many were injured, many died. Many lost jobs, family and friends. Gatherings occurred all over the country this year to commemorate the heinous anniversary. This talk was given in Civic Square, Wellington.

*

Good afternoon, I’m Manny Garcia, a member of New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out for Science, but I’m going to say a few words really on my own behalf today, not for the organization.

I want to remember a person, it was a friend of mine, a health practitioner who under the mandates got the first inoculation. He developed a very severe myocarditis. In fact, it was so severe, two or three days later he could barely walk up his stairs in his home or cross his lounge. Using his wits he used his own personal funds to go to a cardiologist who supported his application for an exemption. Well, the application went before the then-Director General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, who acted with the — either it was the speed of science or the speed of Fauci, I can’t figure out which, how fast it was, but he declined that exemption.

So, knowing that one little anecdote, we have to conclude that if this were truly about health and the concern for our, our welfare, a decision like that would never have been made.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/XB85PIwLpFG5/

Secondly, I want to go back and remember something that was very very important in my mind, and for all of us, and this harks back to that wonderful time at Parliament, when people from every walk of life came together — people who believed in the ideas of human liberty, human autonomy, and all that stuff, congregated there and made a very important point. And I believe that demonstration was a big victory for us. But with respect to the actions of the police, who invaded the grounds on that February morning, I want to tell some of you something that you may not know.

The afternoon before, the police were supposed to have been in a group of lawyers and doctors, myself being one of them, who were going to negotiate a peaceful dispersal or settlement — we were going to start the process of resolving what had become a difficult issue. At the very last moment the police did not show up. That was an ominous sign.

On that same afternoon, the Human Rights Commission hosted a gathering, which I attended as an observer in a Zoom session, and it included Rodney Hide and other notable people who spoke very eloquently about the mandates and freedoms and whatnot. I understand that people in the Commissioner’s own office begged him, knowing that there was going to be an invasion the next morning, to go out and bear witness and to make sure that our human liberties and rights — as the responsibilities of his office demanded — would be protected. Well, Paul Hunt declined.

So, knowing these several facts, I think it’s not a stretch to conclude that these people in institutions, who are running on the power that we’ve entrusted them with, have abused that power. And I think that the inoculation is only one part of a very large program that all of us have to become aware of and have to spread the word about.

The unfortunate fact is that these people in power are acting and have acted lawlessly. They will continue to act lawlessly. Their institutions are corrupted. And we have got to fight smart and tough.

And I’m afraid that I’ve concluded that the battle we’re in is not a battle that’s going to be over in a few years. I think we’re in for a very long haul, but we have no choice, if we want to remain human and want to have any semblance of liberty, to continue to fight that battle.

But we have to fight this battle knowing the kind of enemy we are up against.

And one final note. Their psyops campaigns, their propaganda, their stoolies — they have been very very effective as mesmerising the many people we know who live and work around us who think now that everything is back to normal.

So we have — it’s incumbent upon us to talk to people— clearly, rationally and in a dignified way — about what’s actually happening. But also to be aware of the fact that if your only source of news is the ‘single source of truth’ aka the mainstream media, you’re not going to know anything else.

Thank you Matt, and thank you Sarah, for eloquent speeches, talks today.

And I commend everyone who has had the courage to stand up — at the risk of their livelihoods, their jobs, their friendships and everything else — and to use their own critical faculties in making decisions about their lives which no one, no State, no authority has the right to make [for them].

Good afternoon.

*

Dr. Garcia is a Philadelphia-born psychoanalyst and psychiatrist who emigrated to New Zealand in 2006. He has authored articles ranging from explorations of psychoanalytic technique, the psychology of creativity in music (Mahler, Rachmaninoff, Scriabin, Delius), and politics. He is also a poet, novelist and theatrical director. He retired from psychiatric practice in 2021 after working in the public sector in New Zealand.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

