A World Ever More Dystopian. Klaus Schwab’s – WEF – Full Speech at G20 / B20 in Bali, Indonesia

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, November 22, 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Listening to Klaus Schwab, eternal CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), speak at the G20 / B20 conference in Bali, Indonesia (15-16 November 2022), you can’t avoid the impression listening to an Avatar – a self-designed deity.

In many ways, Klaus Schwab comes across as an extra-terrestrial being, no longer human, perhaps close to the transhuman he professes will be humanity’s destiny, when his wet dream, The 4th Industrial Revolution, becomes true.

He is very proud for having written the Great Reset, where at the end probably in or around 2030, to coincide with the UN Agenda 2030 – which was approved by the WEF and vice-versa, you own nothing but are happy.

By the same token and if Klaus Schwab has his ways, by 2030, when you are happy with naught, your brain may have already merged with artificial intelligence (AI) to convert you into a super-robot, who doesn’t need anything to be happy, not even food.

The Graphene Oxide with which you may have been vaxxed – and if you are lucky, have survived — will receive the 5G ultra-shortwaves that transform you from a human into a transhuman, a term Mr. Schwab already used in am interview in 2016 with the Swiss French TV. The 2-min youtube video has since been eliminated – of course, “fact-checked” away.

When robotizing humans into transhumans – they may also cease to be “useless eaters”, not even insect-eaters (take note Bill Gates!), thus, fulfilling super Professor Yuval Noah Harari’s dream – doing away with the useless eaters. The Israeli Hariri is a close adviser of Klaus Schwab’s.

In his speech, Schwab is not only praising Indonesia for being an exemplary host, but also for having the potential to leading the world into a new era of “mergers”. For example, the G20 – standing for the “Group of 20” – mind you, an association that has no legal standing, not even that of an NGO, similar to the G7 – has merged with B20, with the “B” standing for Business. Does it mean the “Business Group of 20”?

It’s not clear. But Mr. WEF refers to “G” and “B” as if they could not live without each other in a future world. As said before, a world ever more dystopian; a world nobody wants, literally no one on this planet, safe for a few elite-Avatar brothers of Klaus Schwab’s, wants to merge his or her freethinking, sovereign humanity with a robot.

Yet, at the end of his speech, Mr. Schwab “earned” a big applause. Was it sheer hypocrisy? Or perhaps minds are already so dystopianized that it came as a natural gesture, applauding a self-styled dystopian god, who predicts a new dystopian world?
If we are lucky, the disjointed and incoherent G20 / B20 2022-meeting will not yet collapse, but may next time merge into a three-faceted conference: G20 / B20 / and D20 – “D” standing for Dystopian.

See and listen to Klaus Schwab’s speech for yourself.

At the end of the video, you may find some 200-plus comments, none of them positive. But one of them hilarious enough to quote here,

“I wish Klaus Schwab will get everything that people in the world wish him… “

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and  co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-ever-more-dystopian-klaus-schwab-wef-full-speech-g20-b20-bali-indonesia/5799869

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: