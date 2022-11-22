Southeast Asia Chooses to Work with China, What Will Happen Next?

By Brian Berletic and Li Jingjing

Asia-Pacific Research, November 22, 2022

TheAltWorld 20 November 2022

In the past few weeks, ASEAN, G20, APEC, all these meetings featuring major economies, took place in Asian countries. China’s President Xi Jinping attended both the G20 Summit and APEC meeting and hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders including US President Joe Biden which caught the world’s attention.

As the relations between Asian countries are getting closer and stronger, several joined the Belt and Road Initiative and signed new deals with China during these meetings. What will happen next? Is Asia rising and kicking Western influence out? Will the bilateral meeting between China and the US change the current China-US relations?

I invited Bangkok-based geopolitical analyst Brian Berlectic to discuss this.

Brian Joseph Thomas Berletic, is an ex- US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, writing under the pen name “ Tony Cartalucci ” along with several others.

The original source of this article is TheAltWorld

Copyright © Brian Berletic and Li Jingjing, TheAltWorld, 2022