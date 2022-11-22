Top US General Suggesting Peace Talks, Strongly Rejected by DC Neocons and Zelensky

By Joachim Hagopian

Global Research, November 22, 2022

Earlier this month, America’s top General Mark Milley stated:

You want to negotiate from a position of strength. Russia right now is on its back. The probability of Russia achieving its strategic objectives of conquering Ukraine…is close to zero… Ukraine has had great success, but Kherson and Kharkiv are relatively small. So in terms of probability, the probability of a Ukrainian military victory, defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine, to include what they claim is Crimea…is not high, militarily… President Biden and President Zelenskyy himself has said that at the end of the day it will be a political solution. If there’s a slowdown in the actual tactical fighting, if that happens, then that may become a window possibly, it may not, for a political solution, or at least the beginnings of talks to initiate a political solution.

General Milley knows Ukraine and the West are running out of time. The impending bloodbath in Ukraine is coming any day as soon as Kiev’s “devil’s playground hell” freezes over – literally. According to an October 16 Washington Post headline, Zelensky in total desperation, is “grabbing [boys and old] men off the street,” frantic conscription by force to put cannon foddered bodies on frontline battlefields soon to be slaughtered by Moscow’s far superior Russian military, now deployed, freshly armed, fully trained, mobilized 300,000 troops. With well over 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers already dead, and an 8 or 9 dead Ukrainians for every one Russian killed, Putin’s winter offensives about to be kicked off in a few days will make mincemeat out of the hapless, untrained Ukrainian conscripts.

In response to Milley’s overture for talks, Ukraine claims that Russia asked Ukraine if it’s interested in a short truce to test the waters. But hardliner Zelensky immediately seized the grandstanding opportunity to turn down the alleged offer. It’s obvious his orders from above are to keep fighting till the very last Ukrainian drops dead, amounting to diabolical Luciferian blood sacrifice. But of course, all year long Zelensky’s been following orders from US/NATO puppet commanders who in turn only follow orders from their bloodline controlling masters that only follow orders from Lucifer himself. This is the West’s secret demonic chain of command in Ukraine that’s been in place long prior to Putin’s February 24th Special Military Operation.

It didn’t take long for General Milley’s recommendation to negotiate with Russia to fall on the deaf ears of both Zelensky and the DC neocons in charge, doggedly in pursuit of inciting the wider West versus East World War III.

With zero bargaining chips at this point, Volodymyr Zelensky insists that Ukraine will never give up fighting the Russian invader until full victory is achieved, which includes winning back not just Donbas but Crimea too. Realistically, he has absolutely no chance in hell of winning, but because he takes orders from heartless Western puppets, his non-negotiable hardline is merely the psychopathic actor reading his script in the dramatic role of his lifetime that billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky hired him to do.

On November 14th, right after Milley’s dose of reality urging negotiation with Russia, all the neocon senior officials in the Biden regime contacted their Western counterparts in damage control mode assuring Zelensky that America and the West are once again standing by Ukraine in its resolve and refusal to both open talks and adjust any expectation less than complete victory, which realistically is delusional fantasyland to think Russia will ever give back historical Russia filled with ethnic Russians in Crimea and Donbas. Nor will Russia allow Kiev to ever permanently take back either Zaporozhe or Kherson (despite recent Russian withdrawal).

With Milley speaking out of turn, the Biden regime has become paranoid that the West is fracturing, unable to maintain an illusion of a unified front against Russia, enforcing all the sanctions that spell suicide for the West. The crumbling West is increasingly splintered, especially as breakaway European nations struggle this winter with their growing energy, inflation and cost of living crises. Additionally, the West’s emptied stockpile arsenals and January’s GOP controlled US House less willing to give away the kitchen sink in dollars and arms to Kiev. As citizens grow more desperate in revolt, starving and freezing to death, support for Ukraine will evaporate.

Meanwhile, this week’s Ukraine missile detonated on Polish soil killing two civilians was instantly blamed on the Russians by both Zelensky and virtually the entire Western mainstream press, all set to declare Putin violated NATO’s Article 5 that would expand the war to engulf all of Europe and America. Two days later on November 17th, 2022, Rothschild owned and controlled Associated Press was forced to admit the cardinal journalistic sin of taking the false word of an anonymous news source at face value and “mistakenly” printing it as gospel truth:

The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people.

Despite after evidence is now irrefutable that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile gone awry, reading from the same narrative script, all the Western leaders are still ultimately holding out all the blame for Russia due to its incessant rocket, missile, drone, artillery arracks in recent weeks neutralizing Ukraine’s energy and power infrastructure. The first casualty in war is the truth, and lies typically start wars spread by the criminally complicit media that functions to justify and shield the bloodline-controlled crime cabal’s never-ending wars. Recall the made-up lie about infamous WMDs in Iraq that Biden’s current National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan earlier this year openly admitted among past other intel insiders that it was used as the calculated CIA deception to justify the Bush-Cheney preplanned War on Terror and specific Iraq invasion, that in turn led directly to decades’ long wars in a total of 20 nations primarily in the Middle East and North Africa, resulting in an astounding death toll of 32 million, 27 million Muslims, about half being children, all just since 9/11 as US wars for the Greater Israel Project.

Or daddy Bush senior’s 1991 Gulf War based on the 1990 lie told by the Kuwait ambassador’s 15-year old daughter “Niayirah“ as yet another convincing acting performance, this time describing Saddam Hussein’s soldiers “throwing babies out of incubators.” Or another notorious Big Lie decades earlier that North Vietnamese gunboats opened fire on a US Navy ship in the Gulf of Tonkin, falsely used to ignite another decade long US war lost in Vietnam, killing at least 3 million Vietnamese. All of these news stories – past and present – are deceitful retreads of the exact same “problem-reaction-solution” dialectical M.O. that Luciferians in charge never fail to utilize to drive home both their endless manufactured wars and growing draconian tyranny toward their one world governance endgame.

Meanwhile, still in desperado damage control right up to Monday November 21st, the freshman cadet I supervised at West Point a half century ago who now sits as the current US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, is doing his best to pretend his top General Milley didn’t let the cat out of the bag, that essentially the US will go down with Ukraine:

I think you know that to this point we’ve provided over $20 billion worth of assistance to Ukraine. We’ll continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Lloyd is saying the US will continue doing everything in its power to bully all other Western nations to follow suit, to win the war against Russia and not stop its support until Ukraine takes back all Russian territory that belonged to Ukraine prior to the US illegal coup in 2014… full speed ahead to WWIII. On Saturday November 19th, Lloyd Austin stated:

You know, the Russians have a massive military and impressive weapons, [but this] hasn’t helped them prevail in a campaign of conquest and cruelty… The outcome of the war in Ukraine will help determine the course of global security in this young century… Ever since Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24, countries from around the world have rallied behind some clear first principles, and those first principles are that countries don’t get to invade their peaceful neighbors. Autocrats don’t get to redraw borders by force. And the imperial ambition of bullies doesn’t outweigh the sovereign rights of UN member states.

Talk about calling the kettle black, this first black DoD gatekeeper is so full of hubris and hypocrisy that his unoriginal rhetoric is totally laughable if this schmuck wasn’t so damn dangerous.

No nation on earth – bar none – has invaded more sovereign nations than the US – 68 and counting, or killed more fellow humans with its war machine just since WWII – up to 30 million.

With US exceptionalism “supreme” unipolar hegemon, America always takes for granted its “non-right” to violate international rule of law. The ruling elites have misused Washington DC for over a century as their Anglo-American-Zio Empire bully, invading and destroying any and all nations and peoples resisting its blatant exploitation and abuse. Under Rothschild central banking cartel control, the US refers to its latest installment of unipolar hegemony, refusing to adjust to today’s multipolar world, as its “rules-based international order,” the euphemistic double speak that US puppets relish using to define today’s “liberal world order” in order to hold on to status quo – its fake brand of democracy based on “rules for thee, but not for me.” In September, Putin called it out:

The West is insisting on a ‘rules-based order.’ Where did that come from anyway? Who has ever seen these rules? Who agreed or approved them? Russia is a great thousand-year-old power, a whole civilisation, and it is not going to live by such makeshift, false rules.

Falsely pretending that Putin is all about brutal conquest bent on restoring a new expanded version of another Soviet Empire, US policy toward post-Soviet Russia has always been to create a Cold War strategy of tension, encircling Moscow with hostile NATO countries, installing US nuclear missiles aimed at Russia. Last Saturday, Austin addressed this false notion above with the following scripted statement:

Stability and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic are at stake, [insisting Russia] tears at the ‘rules-based international order’ that keeps us all secure… Free people always refuse to replace an open order of rules and rights with one dictated by force and fear… because rules matter, and sovereignty matters, and freedom matters… a world where might makes right, where disputes are resolved by force and where autocrats can stamp out the flame of freedom.

Gee, tell that to your masters, pulling your puppet strings Lloyd. Such hifalutin, pull-it-out-your-ass hyperbole has no bearing whatsoever on the fact that this elitist order-following pawn on the grand chessboard game of global dominance and dystopian control is carrying out their evil agenda at all cost to not only “weaken” a sovereign Russia in Ukraine but foment a Moscow regime change, replacing its nationalist leader. So much for sovereign nations’ rights, right Lloyd? Meanwhile, demonized Putin has never shown actual interest in expanding its borders beyond the regions that have for centuries always remained Russian. For centuries Crimea and the Donbas, whose residents are ethnic Russian, belonged to Russia but mistakenly given to Ukraine from 1991 to 2014. In 2014 the US illegally installed its Maidan neo-Nazi regime and despite signing a Minsk Agreement agreeing to stop military aggression in Donbas, Kiev proceeded killing 14,000 ethnic Russians living in the Donbas region in an ethnic purge, banning their Russian language. Are you paying attention Lloyd?

Perhaps the biggest Pinocchio lie Lloyd Austin said recently is this:

NATO is a defensive alliance. It does not seek confrontation with Russia. It poses no threat to Russia. Make no mistake: We will not be dragged into Putin’s war of choice. But we will stand by Ukraine as it fights to defend itself, and we will defend every inch of NATO territory, and we will continue to strengthen NATO’s collective defense and deterrence.

NATO has participated in alliance with the US military Austin’s in charge of, in Bosnia, Serbia and Kosovo, Somalia, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan. And if NATO was truly a defensive force, when the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 the US promised NATO would move “not one inch eastward” agreeing to respect mutual national security, which was a Cuban missile crisis lesson that has only been honored by Russia. With virtually every nation along Russia’s border either a NATO country with US missiles aimed at targets inside Russia, or a nation aggressively courted to become a NATO member, NATO by actions alone has repeatedly proven it is not defensive in nature. If it was, in 1991 it would have been disbanded. Moreover, NATO is also notorious for drug smuggling and child sex trafficking.

Then, since 2015, as a four-star general, you had to have known, if not signed off on, the CIA, NATO and Blackwater mercenary Erik Prince all freely operating inside Ukraine, busily training 50 to 100,000 neo-Nazi Azov Battalion and Ukraine troops preparing for a Donbas invasion to commit yet more genocide against ethnic Russians. As Secretary of Defense having signed off on this invasion, where is your “flame of freedom” in all that nasty business?

At Donbas’ urgent request, Putin beat Kiev and you to the punch, launching his Special Military Operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. In April, Russia offered to negotiate, calling for Ukraine neutrality and acceptance of Donbas and Crimea as Russia. Just as Zelensky made overtures ready to negotiate a peace settlement, did you send the warmongering Rothschild puppet Boris Johnson in a rush to Kiev putting the kibosh on any chance of peace?

The Western puppets self-imposed suicidal sanctions against Moscow are following bloodline orders intended to destroy Europe and North America.

The West’s constant provocations have left Russia with no other choice but to have to militarily take down the Ukraine government, initiating multi-axes offensives as soon as conditions freeze during the next couple weeks. Right up till its February incursion in Ukraine, Russia attempted to work with NATO to accept proposals establishing a mutually acceptable European security arrangement, but the bloodline-controlled West had no interest in preserving peace. With the elites’ objective to depopulate the planet sooner than later, between the kill shot, mass starvation, freezing, and a potential world war with Eastern powers Russia, China and Iran, genocide of the human race looms as Luciferians’ priority #1.

Meanwhile, on Sunday November 13th during his nightly video address, Zelensky alleged:

Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found.

So, we’re supposed to believe that in a region populated by a Russian majority that recently voted to be annexed by Russia, Russian soldiers committed war crimes against their own Kherson civilians. While leaders from Ukraine and the West with zero credibility continue making groundless claims of Russian war crime atrocities without so much as an iota of evidence or proof, the latest after Russia’s Kherson retreat, an authentic video confirmed by the pro-Kiev New York Times has surfaced of Russian prisoners of war in Lugansk appearing to have been shot in the head at close range, clear violation of international armed conflict laws.

A screenshot from a video purportedly showing Russian soldiers surrendering to the Ukrainian forces. © Telegram

For nine straight months Ukraine has periodically been shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in all of Europe. The latest shelling took place over this last weekend with two projectiles striking and damaging radioactive waste storage containment while another jeopardized functioning of a nuclear cooling reactor. This is insane as the nuclear fallout from major destruction could potentially kill millions downwind extending far beyond Ukraine. Why the Russians have failed to properly secure the outlying area to prevent Ukraine’s offensive reach to commit such catastrophic risk to the vulnerable plant all these months later, begs yet to be answered.

With the NWO’s hub of Ukraine latest scandal serving as the FTX Sam Bankman-Fried crypto money laundering scheme fully unraveling, demonstrating how Biden and the US uniparty typically use Ukraine for their go-to dirtiest Khazarian mafia operations, the Pandora’s box is opened like never before. The Biden owned child trafficking compound with underground tunnels near the Mariupol port linked to Ukraine’s organized crime trafficking cartel of East-West gateway drugs, now arms galore, along with the booming human organs and child and baby sex trafficking, it really is the planet’s devil’s playground. I’ve written extensively exposing how the Rothschild et al international crime cabal for many decades has generated trillions in cash. With the dozens of US Defense Department funded biolabs and now the epicenter of global organized crime operations revenue all currently being upended, there’s reason why the bloodline controllers are willing to blow up the world first rather than have the depths of their evil made public for the masses’ consumption learning how this Luciferian world has been operating. The Khazarian mafia overlords are all hiding out in their luxurious underground bugout locations believing they can survive a nuclear holocaust.

Back in August even MSM mainstay CBS News admitted that 70% of all the arms that the West is sending to Ukraine are ending up on the black market-dark web bottomless pit. But now news is just breaking to show that it’s far worse, that US inspectors cannot account for 90% of the billions’ worth of shipped weaponry because Kiev’s dirty playground operations are so endlessly filthy.

*

