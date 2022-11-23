UK to Join Dutch-led Military Mobility Project

By Alie Peter Neil Galeon

Global Research, November 23, 2022

The Defense Post 22 November 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

The following text are excerpts from the Defence Post which confirm the nature of Britain’s military deployment within the European Union, extending into Ukraine.

To read the complete article click here

The British Ministry of Defence has confirmed its participation in the Netherlands-led Military Mobility project, further enhancing cross-border military transport procedures across Europe.

The Military Mobility project was established to enable the unhindered movement of troops and equipment within the European Union (EU) by cutting lengthy bureaucratic procedures on the road, rail, air, or sea.

“We are joining the Dutch-led Military Mobility project, which will better enable us to deploy troops and equipment across Europe and crucially support EU-NATO cooperation,” said MP Ben Wallace

The former EU member is the latest addition to the Dutch-led project, joining 24 other member states. Norway, Canada, and the US joined last year.

Permanent Structured Cooperation

The Dutch-led project is part of the EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) framework.

“It is a framework and a structured process to gradually deepen defence cooperation to deliver the required capabilities to also undertake the most demanding missions and thereby provide an improved security to EU citizens,” the EU said.

To read the complete article click here

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image: Military convoy. Photo by: Netherlands Ministry of Defence

The original source of this article is The Defense Post

Copyright © Alie Peter Neil GaleonThe Defense Post, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/uk-join-dutch-led-military-mobility-project/5800100

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: