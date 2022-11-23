UK to Join Dutch-led Military Mobility Project

By Alie Peter Neil Galeon

Global Research, November 23, 2022

The Defense Post 22 November 2022

The following text are excerpts from the Defence Post which confirm the nature of Britain’s military deployment within the European Union, extending into Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defence has confirmed its participation in the Netherlands-led Military Mobility project, further enhancing cross-border military transport procedures across Europe.

The Military Mobility project was established to enable the unhindered movement of troops and equipment within the European Union (EU) by cutting lengthy bureaucratic procedures on the road, rail, air, or sea.

“We are joining the Dutch-led Military Mobility project, which will better enable us to deploy troops and equipment across Europe and crucially support EU-NATO cooperation,” said MP Ben Wallace

The former EU member is the latest addition to the Dutch-led project, joining 24 other member states. Norway, Canada, and the US joined last year.

Permanent Structured Cooperation

The Dutch-led project is part of the EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) framework.

“It is a framework and a structured process to gradually deepen defence cooperation to deliver the required capabilities to also undertake the most demanding missions and thereby provide an improved security to EU citizens,” the EU said.

